LeBron James’ 2023 Interaction With Cooper Flagg Resurfaces as Freshman Leads Duke to Final Four

The projected top overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft continues to prove he is worth the hype. Cooper Flagg’s historic freshman season lives on as he leads the Duke Blue Devils to their 18th Final Four appearance. The hype around the uber-talented prospect is spreading like wildfire. Amid the praise, a video showcasing an interaction between Flagg and LeBron James resurfaced.

A lot has happened for Flagg over the last year. He skyrocketed on draft boards, even earning the label of a generational player by some scouts. His talents earned him a spot on the select team for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics. He was only 17 years old at the time, but his first encounter with LeBron came even before that.

In 2023, the Lakers star attended the Peach Jam in which Flagg had participated. The four-time champion took Flagg to the side to speak words of advice and encouragement, which someone caught on video.

LeBron and Cooper Flagg pic.twitter.com/QDbZqkxnx5 — Overtime (@overtime) July 7, 2023

For most teenage basketball players, playing against one of greatest players ever would cause them to crack. Flagg, on the other hand, remained composed as can be, while downloading the words spoken by James.

That wouldn’t be the only time Flagg would face the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Their next encounter would come as competitors on the court in practice for the Olympics.

Flagg opened eyes at Team USA camp

Before playing a single second of college basketball, Team USA chose Flagg to serve as a member of the select team for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. His role on the team was to help prepare the main roster through scrimmages and other competitions. Despite only being 17 years old at the time, Flagg immediately made his presence felt.

Flagg was torching multiple All-NBA players and matched up against LeBron on a few occasions. Although his demeanor and play didn’t show it, he was understandably very nervous about going head-to-head with James.

“The first day, for sure, I was nervous,” Flagg admitted. “I didn’t know what to think. I got on the court, and I was like, ‘Wow. I was guarding LeBron in the corner.’ It kind of just hit me for a second, and I had to snap out of it.”

Flagg’s experience playing against proven NBA stars has shaped him into the player he is today. It makes sense that he isn’t fazed while on the biggest stage of college basketball. The Final Four isn’t the final goal for Flagg as Duke has their sights set on winning the national championship number six.