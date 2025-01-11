mobile app bar

“Damn It Jok”: Russell Westbrook Hilariously Reacts Upon Learning Nikola Jokic Has a Better Winning Percentage in Triple-Double Games

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena.

Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook’s redemption arc this season has been beautiful to watch. After unsuccessful stints with both the Lakers and the Clippers, the former MVP was touted as one of the worst signings of this offseason. However, it seems like he’s found his joy in Denver. Now, along with Nikola Jokic, Brodie continues making history, after they became the only pair of teammates to record triple-doubles in the same game, multiple times in a season.

With a stat line of 25-10-11, Westbrook registered his 202nd career triple-double in the win over the Nets. After a reporter informed Russ that he holds a 74% win rate when going for a triple-double in a game, he seemed thrilled. “Really? 74% you say? Damn. 74%? So that’s a winning percentage huh? Damn, that’s crazy,” he exclaimed.

Of course, this isn’t really surprising, considering how often he manages to fill up the stat sheet. However, when he learned his MVP teammate has a winning percentage of 79% in similar scenarios, Westbrook couldn’t help but laugh and said, “Ugh. Dammit Jok!”

The Serbian registered a frankly ridiculous stat line of 35-15-12 and secured his 145th career triple-double. With Russ by his side, Jokic has managed to claw the Nuggets out of the hole they found themselves early in the season. The 2023 champions now sit fourth in the West, with a 22-15 record.

Russell Westbrook is invaluable to the Nuggets

When he was brought in, many fans and analysts expected Westbrook to lead the team’s second unit. After all, two ball-dominant All-Stars couldn’t work together, and his stints with the Lakers and the Rockets proved that. But the Nuggets were hit with the injury bug, losing Aaron Gordon to a calf strain, and Westbrook slotted into the starting 5.

The Nuggets instantly became a better team, with Jokic and Westbrook starting to find their groove together. They registered triple-doubles together against the Jazz on the 30th of December, and their understanding of each other’s games is evident.

The Denver side has won 6 of its last 8 games, and Russell Westbrook is proving vital in their non-Jokic minutes. Their problem has always been the lack of production from their bench and rotation players, and the 2017 MVP is solving that right now.

