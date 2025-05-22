Newly Crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops Close To $18,000 On Each Of His Thunder Teammates

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After much anticipation, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has finally captured the first MVP award of his career. Was it controversial? Absolutely. Many critics point to his foul-drawing tactics and argue that Nikola Jokic—who averaged a triple-double during the regular season—was more deserving. But SGA led the league in scoring and powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to 68 wins, turning them into real contenders. That ultimately helped him edge out the Serbian.

Understandably, there were celebrations. And while we don’t know everything Shai did behind the scenes, he did gift each of his Thunder teammates a Rolex watch worth $18,000. How’s that for a mid-year Christmas present?

The watch, a Submariner Date, looks pretty slick too. It can go underwater and accurately monitor dive times and decompression stops. Gold and steel come together in the design to create a strong and harmonious combination. It also features an Oysterlock clasp that prevents accidental opening.

Shai’s teammate Jaylin Williams took a video of the entire squad receiving the gift.

It was quite a heartwarming video. Shai’s teammates all sounded genuinely excited as he looked on with a sheepish smile—almost like he knew he’d just handed them one of the most expensive gifts they’ve ever received.

But then it got us thinking: was this Shai’s subtle shot at the man he beat for the award?

Jokic Gifted Watches to Teammates

It’s worth mentioning that after the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic also gifted his Serbian teammates Rolex watches. So, did Shai do the same for his Thunder squad as a subtle shot at his rival? It’s possible.

But it could also just be a coincidence.

As much as we wanted to tout this MVP race as a rivalry, it felt far from that. Jokic and Shai have both expressed respect and admiration for each other throughout their careers. It’s hard to imagine the Canadian would ever do something so petty.

Talking about competing with Jokic for the biggest individual prize in the league, SGA said, “It’s something to talk about. It’s entertainment — that’s part of the sport. It’s an honor to be in the conversation itself. It’s been really fun.”

Even during the Thunder’s semifinal clash with Jokic’s Nuggets, there weren’t any heated moments between the two. It was simply a great, hard-fought series that happened to feature the league’s top two MVP candidates.

Shai, for his part, has always carried himself with calm and class. People often joke about how much aura he has — and that comes from his nonchalant, collected demeanor. It’s tough to picture him holding a grudge or trying to one-up someone out of spite.

Still, we can’t help but ask: was Shai’s Rolex gift a subtle jab at his MVP rival? Or was it just a heartfelt gesture to thank the teammates who helped him reach the mountaintop?