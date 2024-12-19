“Dang That’s Crazy”: Julius Randle In Disbelief Over Trae Young ‘Rolling Dice’ On Knicks Logo

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trae Young’s “rolling dice” gesture continues to be the talk of the basketball community even a week following the NBA Cup quarterfinal clash. This time, Julius Randle revealed to be in disbelief when he was made aware of the Atlanta Hawks guard’s viral moment

Randle was oblivious to Young’s disrespectful actions at Madison Square Garden, despite the viral nature of the incident. Nevertheless, the reporters took it upon themselves to inform him about the details of the act.

“He rolled the dice on the (Knicks) logo,” a reporter said during a press conference in the Wolves’ practice session.

The forward didn’t have an animated reaction. But his nonchalance made it evident that he couldn’t imagine Young doing the same.

“Oh really? Dang that’s crazy,” an unaware Randle replied.

Julius Randle said he didn’t see Trae Young’s dice roll on the Knicks’ logo. When hearing about it: “Oh really? Dang that’s crazy” His reaction to Isaiah Hartenstein saying he wouldn’t have allowed it: “That’s what Isaiah said? Dang that’s crazy bro” pic.twitter.com/0XMeDWRowF — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 18, 2024

Randle is well-known for being quite a hot-head. While his recent reaction suggests otherwise, there’s a strong chance he would have been furious if he were still playing for the Knicks.

Young revealed after the game that he had preplanned this celebration of his. “I rolled an eight. And then I picked it up. And then I rolled it again. So I picked up the money after that and we left.”

The motive was straightforward. It was a celebration of ATL’s advancement to the NBA Cup semifinal, set to take place in Las Vegas. However, performing it directly on the opponent’s logo further cemented Young’s villain status in the eyes of the New York crowd.

The rivalry between Young and New York fans intensifies

The 2021 playoff first-round series between the Knicks and Hawks originated Trae Young’s villain persona. During the battle, Young was heavily disrespected by New Yorkers – spitting, throwing popcorn, and cussing at him. Despite this hostility, the 6ft 2” star led his team to a series win and engaged in banter with his naysayers.

Young has fully embraced his role as the villain, finding ways to thrive despite facing verbal assaults from the crowd. While he insists that being the villain isn’t “fun,” he channels the crowd’s energy, letting his performance on the court speak for itself.

“S**t ain’t really fun being a villain. I really just feed off the crowd… I’m not like that type of person. I’d rather just go out there, put on a show, have fun, smile and get the win. But if it happens that way, like you said, I ain’t about to turn down from anything,” Young told Draymond Green.

The rivalry between Young and New York sports fans adds an extra layer of excitement to the Knicks-Hawks matchup. Their showdowns become even more captivating, often producing viral moments, as evidenced by their first two clashes this year.