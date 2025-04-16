“They Want a Sweep?”: Magic Fans Get Trolled for Breaking Into ‘We Want Boston’ Chants During Play-In Game vs Hawks

Dec 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket between Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic managed to preserve their playoff hopes tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at the Kia Center. Despite Trae Young’s 28-point performance on the big night, the Magic took them down by a huge margin to secure the seventh seed. Now, they’ll match up against the Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Magic were on a roll tonight. At one point, they had a 22-point lead over the Hawks. However, Young’s squad managed to cut it down to three, making the matchup seem intense for a moment.

But they couldn’t hold onto that momentum for too long as the Magic recovered and secured a dominant 25-point win. They scored 41 points in the fourth quarter, taking an insurmountable lead and letting their fans know that they were going to the playoffs. The energy of that lead boosted the confidence of Magic fans.

In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Magic fans were heard chanting, “We want Boston,” from the stands. Although tonight’s win calls for celebration, calling out the defending champions during a play-in game seemed funny to the fans on the internet.

The Magic fans were brutally trolled for having such audacity. One fan questioned if they wanted a sweep against the Celtics in the upcoming series, writing,s “They want a sweep?”

Social media is now flooded with such responses, trolling the Magic fans for their unshakeable confidence in their team. A fan wrote, “Yea Celtics sweeping them.”

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the league right now and a very strong title contender. Considering the way they performed in last season’s playoffs, one fan reminded the Magic fans of what could be the outcome of their wish. A fan wrote, “Do they know what happened to the last team that said that ???”

The last team to chant “We want Boston” was the Cavs last year, and they were brushed aside by the Cs, winning 4-1 on their way to the Conference Finals.

Another fan hilariously put it on the record that the “We want Boston” won’t age well for the Orlando fans. The fan wrote, “MAGIC NOOO THIS WON’T AGE WELL TRUST ME.”

Regardless of what might happen in the coming weeks, the confidence shown by the fans in their team is admirable. For now, they do have an advantage over the Celtics as they won the season series vs Boston 2-1.