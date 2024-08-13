mobile app bar

D’Angelo Russell Claims He Gets ‘Hot’ Like Stephen Curry in the Olympics Final, Gets Trolled

Prateek Singh
Published

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The whole world watched Stephen Curry in awe as he put Team USA on his back in the gold medal game. Chef was the best player on the court in the final two games of the Paris Olympics. His dominance has reignited several debates on the internet between fans and recently, D’Angelo Russell joined an interesting discussion, trying to make a case for himself.

A fan of DLo made a tall claim for the All-Star, stating that what the world saw from Steph in the gold medal game is something that the Lakers point guard also produces from time to time. In a now deleted post, Russell agreed with that statement, setting himself up for some brutal trolling. The fan posted,

“You guys realize DLo gets hot like Curry did yesterday? Or should we just ignore the facts?”

He might not have expected to get DLo‘s co-sign on this, but he did. The Lakers star responded to that post with, “I humbly agree.” Unfortunately, the humble brag didn’t sit well with the fans.

It’s been only days when the fans saw Steph’s brilliance in back-to-back games. He had 9 three pointers in 14 attempts against Serbia in his 36-point performance. Then he followed it up with 8 three pointers on 13 attempts in a 24-point performance against France. DLo’s numbers pale in comparison to these performances, which weren’t even Steph’s best.

The Lakers star had his career high three-point performance earlier this year against the Bucks where he shot 9 threes for his 44-point performance. Steph on the other hand, has 25+ performances where he had 10 or more three pointers in a game. Understandably, fans wanted to show Russell that there are levels to this game.

One fan stated that DLo is one of the most delusional players in the league today for thinking that he touches Steph’s level on certain days.

Playing on his humble brag, another fan said, “He’s humbly wayyyy off.”

The deleted post which was saved as screenshot by several fans has become funnier since it shows that the 28-year-old realized that he will get dragged for his post. One fan outlined the same in a response.

Maybe the realization that he’s not on the same level as Steph will make DLo work harder for the upcoming season. And if his preparation shows results on the court someday, he will have all the confidence to brag about it.

