“Gave Me Money”: Steph Curry’s Sister Sydel Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew Her Second Brother Liked Her

Lonzo Ball and Sydel Curry-Lee both know what it’s like to have brothers in the NBA limelight. Cameron Brink also has a brother, so when she and Sydel hosted the Bulls playmaker on their podcast, the trio got to vent about some of their sibling-related experiences. While Brink’s brother never reached the status of Stephen Curry or Lonzo Ball, he was a standout athlete in his own right. At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Brink’s brother Cy was a talented rower. But he didn’t bring the same antics that Sydel’s brothers did growing up.

Sydel acknowledged the age gap she had with her brothers as the youngest child in her family, with six years between her and Steph and three years between her and Seth. While her even-keeled oldest brother didn’t give her problems as a child, Sydel’s relationship with Seth was a different story. The 31-year-old shared that Seth actually didn’t like her growing up.

Sydel recalled that it took quite some time before her second brother warmed up to her. While it’s not too surprising to hear of a brother and sister bickering as youngsters, Sydel explained that she and Seth weren’t able to truly bond until she was in college. “Seth and I didn’t really get along until I turned 18. He was not f***ing with me,” she said.

When Lonzo pushed her to dive deeper into the story, Sydel said she used to annoy Seth, but he eventually managed to patch things up with his sister and strengthen their bond. “I think I got on [Seth’s] nerves,” Curry-Lee told Ball.

“I thought the same thing,” Brink, who grew up with the Currys, agreed. But that all changed with a small boon to Sydel’s finances.

“One day [Seth] showed up to watch one of my volleyball games, and then he gave me money, and I was like, ‘What?'” Sydel said with a wide grin. “All right. We locked in for life now.”

Lonzo also had problems with his brothers growing up, but not in the same way Sydel did. While he admitted that he wasn’t a troublemaker as a child, he said his youngest brother LaMelo certainly was.

“I was not getting in trouble like that. Melo was getting in trouble, doing reckless s**t,” Lonzo said adamantly. “Honestly, some stories I can’t say. Just he was really bad … Probably the worst kid I ever met … He’s calmed down a lot. I’ll give him credit for that.” As the oldest brother in his family, Lonzo believed he was supposed to lead by example.

Lonzo shared that he only got punished harshly “like four or five times” throughout his childhood. Considering the trouble that LaMelo would find himself in growing up, it’s probably for the best that Lonzo was a more laid-back rule follower. Sydel and Lonzo’s brothers have obviously matured over the years, but their stories show that no child is perfect.