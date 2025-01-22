D’Angelo Russell Takes Sly Dig at Lakers Whilst Talking About Adjusting to “Free Basketball” with the Nets

Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell (1) reacts as he leaves the court after missing a 3-point basket at the buzzer against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After his seventh game back in Brooklyn, D’Angelo Russell reflected on his mid-season transition after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him on December 29th. While he has faced inconsistencies in his appearances for the Nets, D’Lo seems to be beaming with optimism about his new role.

He commented on the same following the Nets’ four-point loss to the Knicks at home. “I’ll never take being able to play free basketball like this for granted again,” Russell said during the post-game presser.

His comment didn’t just highlight the freedom he’s getting in Brooklyn, it was also a dig at the restrictions placed on his game in Los Angeles. Since returning to the Purple and Gold in 2023, D’Lo was asked to adapt his style of play on several occasions.

He was unable to be the ball dominant, score-first guard he had excelled as. Instead, Russell had to work on his spot up shooting so he could remain effective in a lineup with LeBron James. When that didn’t work, the former #2 pick was relegated to the bench before finally being traded by the Lakers for a second time.

It’s not a stretch to assume that he is happier in Brooklyn where he can just go out and play his own brand of basketball. However, he did acknowledge that he is facing some rough spots due to the increased workload placed on his shoulders.

“For me, my body is not prepared for this. I didn’t prepare for this all season, all summer. So, it’s an adjustment for me as well. My body is adjusting as well. So, like I said, just keep listening to the training staff. They’re gonna put me in the best position to adjust mid-season and not be vulnerable out there,” Russell added.

D’Angelo Russell on adjusting to his role with the Nets after his trade from the Lakers: "I'll never take being able to play free basketball like this for granted again." pic.twitter.com/mcbVZK6jfh — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 22, 2025

Undoubtedly, the one-time All-Star is enjoying a longer leash in Brooklyn. He has already recorded two double-doubles during his first seven appearances for the team. In 29 appearances for the Lakers, D’Lo tallied just one double-double.

When he’s able to get his shot off with more freedom, Russell’s playmaking opens up as well. That was exactly what we saw the last time he was traded from LA to Brooklyn as his numbers across all categories saw a steep incline, with D’Lo becoming the de facto leader of a young and exciting Nets team.