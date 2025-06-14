D’Angelo Russell Opens Up on Learning From LeBron James, How Opposing Players Fanboy Over Lakers Legend

Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court during a stoppage in play against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena | Credits- Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

D’Angelo Russell could be described as something of a journeyman. But one clear upside? He’s shared the floor with some elite talent over the years. Few, however, have left as strong an impression on him as the King, LeBron James.

Speaking on The Backyard Podcast, the former Lakers guard opened up about what it’s like being around the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Unsurprisingly, much of the learning comes from simply sitting back and observing, letting Bron do what he does.

D-Lo praised LeBron’s deep basketball IQ, describing him as someone who “knows a lot about a lot.” Whether it’s in-game decisions or locker room dynamics, LeBron brings a calm and calculated presence—one that naturally rubs off on those around him.

“I feel like I benefit a lot when I’m just listening to him, just watching him. It may be from a distance,” he said.

D-Lo also pointed out how James has a very intentional style of communication. It’s something that, in itself, is a teaching tool if you’re paying close enough attention.

“Not on no weird sh*t, but like, how he’s interacting, how he’s talking, how he’s conversating…That’s something I really picked up from him,” he said. LeBron’s on-court presence is something very few people have experienced. As per the former Laker, he’s a “machine.” But what stood out most was Russell’s take on how other players react to him.

D’Angelo Russell to LeBron James

LeBron James to D’Angelo Russell Dimes Galore. pic.twitter.com/CvQSVMEBzl — i (@pgUNO_) June 23, 2024

Russell admitted it’s hard not to fanboy around the Lakers’ superstar. Even opponents, he said, get caught up in the moment, wanting to ask LeBron questions or simply be near him. And that, according to Russell, is exactly where LeBron is most dangerous. He said, “You can’t treat him as if you’re a fan of him on the court. But it’s hard not to say something fan-ish on the court.”

That’s where LeBron gets the advantage over the opponent. Once he senses that the other person is in awe of him, it becomes easier for LeBron to exploit that advantage. Russell said, “He’s like, ‘I smell it. I’m attacking it.”

Russell, now playing for the Brooklyn Nets, spent a year as LeBron’s teammate at the Lakers, which gave him a front-row seat to those moments. He could fanboy without the fear of facing LeBron on the other end of the court—a luxury opponents didn’t have.