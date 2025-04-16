Days After Lashing Out at LeBron James, Isiah Thomas Seemingly Promotes Caitlin Clark’s GOAT Claim

Isiah Thomas has never been shy of pulling any punches. A few days ago, the NBA legend made headlines for his angry rant aimed at LeBron James. The Baby-Faced Assassin took a shot at The King for shooting around shirtless while wearing a durag on his head during a pre-game warm-up and called it unprofessional. The rant was more aimed at the etiquette of the modern-day NBA, but James happened to be his main target in the crosshairs.

Advertisement

“I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much,” said Zeke during the Lakers pre-game broadcast. “Look, I like LeBron, I’m a fan of his. Butt to walk out on the floor before a game with no shirt on, come on, man. Where we at?” The LeBron haters instantly grabbed on for the ride, including Stephen A. Smith, who barked, “Professionalism matters” regarding LBJ’s pre-game attire.

So when Caitlin Clark heavily praised LeBron during a recent appearance in Uninterrupted, Thomas suddenly backtracked on his words to join in on celebrating the four-time NBA Champion. The Indiana Fever superstar didn’t sugarcoat her comment either. She referred to the 21-time All-Star as the best basketball player who has ever competed in the game.

“LeBron is the greatest basketball player of all time,” Clark said to David Letterman, the host of the program. “It’s incredible what he’s done for the game.” The former Bad Boy Piston clearly agreed, as he re-shared Clark’s comments on his Instagram story.

Man, didn't Zeke attack LeBron just a few days ago? pic.twitter.com/zotiuhV8Z1 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 15, 2025

To be fair, Isiah has always been a vocal supporter of LBJ’s play on the court. Back in February, he applauded The King for cementing his name in nearly every statistical category across the game, an accomplishment that no previous player in NBA history has gotten close to.

“We have never seen a player like this,” said Thomas during The Winning Formula. “We’ve never had a player rank in the top five in every category.” Zeke was widely considered one of the best point guards in basketball history, so when he recognizes greatness, it comes with some meaning.

It’s his love of LeBron’s skill that makes it kind of funny that he was so turned off by LBJ being shirtless. The Lakers star rightfully deserves to be criticized for certain things in his career. This isn’t one of them. Happy to see that Thomas didn’t ride that train for too long.