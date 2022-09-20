“I’m All Organic Man!”: LeBron James, Who Brought Back ‘Dunkman’ in LeBron 20s, Explains The Origin Of The Famous Silhouette

LeBron James sat down with GQ for an interview in 2015, releasing his LeBron XIIIs and explaining the Dunkman history

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA court. The 6’9, 250 lbs forward was drafted as the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, ahead of players like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Carmelo Anthony. So far, in his 19 years in the NBA, LeBron has never ceased to amaze.

The King, even in his 19th season, averaged over 30 points a game, and looked crisper than ever. With his 20th season in the NBA set to start soon, his 20th signature shoe is also hitting the market. The LeBron 20s are bringing back the iconic Dunkman logo, while giving people Kobe-esque feels from the kicks.

In an interview with GQ magazine, back in 2015, LeBron talked about his Dunkman logo, and how it came into existence. He also talked about his LeBron 13s, and discussed other players wearing his sneakers.

LeBron James describes Dunkman’s origins, jokes about being organic

LeBron James, from what we’ve seen in all these years, is a very fun-loving guy till the time he’s off the basketball court. On the court, James is a monster, who’s always looking for ways to win and get better. However, off the court, he’s a ‘fun guy’ too!

In his interview with GQ, LeBron was asked about his iconic dunk. They asked him when he was going for the Dunkman jump, did he feel like that was his Jumpman moment?

LBJ replied and said, “Young LeBron wasn’t thinking man. One of the first times I did that dunk, which is now my Dunkman logo, we were playing on National Television, my senior year, and I got a breakaway dunk. I was trying to see and jump as high as I can, bring it out as far as I can, as long as I can, and just flush it!”

Continuing on the same, LeBron said, “I’m all organic man! I’m an all organic type of guy. Catch me at Whole Foods!”

He then proceeded to joke about the Whole Foods comment, and how he puts his chin on the counters to find items, just like he put his chin on the rim in Dunkman.

To see a guy of LeBron’s caliber and stature to still go around and joke like this is refreshing. What can we say, The King is built different.