Days After Questioning JJ Redick’s Podcast With LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith Congratulates Lakers New HC

Finally, the verdict is out! Adrian Wojnarowski recently announced that JJ Redick has signed a four-year deal with the LA Lakers, ending their search for the next head coach. However, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t a fan of the former Maverick and his highly acclaimed podcast with the King. He even questioned its timing, terming this a well-thought move. But, after Redick was appointed as the Lakers’ new HC, Smith seems to have changed his tune about him.

Wojnarowski shared the breaking news on X citing his ESPN sources. He wrote, “JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.” He also added that Rob Pelinka offered him the job earlier this morning and that Redick is already making moves to assemble his support staff.

This is a major breakthrough for anyone, let alone Redick, who doesn’t have any prior coaching experience. Upon hearing the news, Smith reshared Woj’s post with a congratulatory message for his friend. He wrote, “Congrats to my man @jj_redick.” According to the analyst, the former NBA star has always wanted to become an NBA coach.

Congrats to my man @jj_redick. Anyone who knows anything about you knows that you have that coaching itch. Wishing you nothing but the best. https://t.co/ydUdKpFHXk — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 20, 2024

While Smith is happy for Redick, he wasn’t very pleased by the way he became the frontrunner for this job. The 56-year-old believed that Redick and James started Mind the Game Pod to edge out Darvin Ham and replace him with Redick.

Stephen A. Smith blasted LeBron James and JJ Redick for being sneaky

If this is the final chapter of the Lakers head coach saga, it has been a thriller, to say the least. Ever since they crashed out of the playoffs, they have been looking for a new coach. While several names were considered, including UConn’s Dan Hurley, Redick was the majority’s favorite for the spot.

However, Smith believed that Redick becoming the frontrunner was a result of a well-thought-out plan.

"Numerous coaches, Black coaches called me expressing how they took issue with that podcast taking place." – Stephen A. Smith on the timing of LeBron James-JJ Redick podcast. pic.twitter.com/XrLHO44mYn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2024

He said on a recent episode of First Take, “Numerous coaches, Black coaches called me expressing how they took issue with that podcast taking place.” He added that the podcast and the time to launch it were all part of the duo hosts’ plan to put more pressure on Ham and get Redick in the driving seat.

If it was indeed a plan, it’s a success now because next season, we will see Redick, a first-time coach, leading the charge for the biggest franchise in the league. Do you think this move will pay off for the franchise?