Basketball

“Deandre Ayton is like Shaquille O’Neal on the Orlando Magic”: Former Shaq teammate makes bold claim on the Suns center amidst stalled contract talks

“Deandre Ayton is like Shaquille O’Neal on the Orlando Magic”: Former Shaq teammate makes bold claim on the Suns center amidst stalled contract talks
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"We don't follow anyone"– Mercedes' turbo-hybrid era dominance is not a benchmark for Red Bull reveals Christian Horner
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Deandre Ayton is like Shaquille O’Neal on the Orlando Magic”: Former Shaq teammate makes bold claim on the Suns center amidst stalled contract talks
“Deandre Ayton is like Shaquille O’Neal on the Orlando Magic”: Former Shaq teammate makes bold claim on the Suns center amidst stalled contract talks

Nick Anderson believes Deandre Ayton is a close approximate to what Shaquille O’Neal was when…