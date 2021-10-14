“I’m rocking my hairline like Stephen A Smith this season, happy birthday good friend!”: Shaquille O’Neal posts hilarious message for lead ESPN NBA analyst

Love him or hate him, Stephen A Smith is an inseparable part of the NBA experience. Shaquille O’Neal presumes to make him even more visible next season if we’re to go by his Instagram.

You might know him as ESPN’s lead meltdown guy, but Stephen A’s career began as a true beat writer. He did exemplary work in Philadelphia and was an NBA insider before it became ‘the thing’.

Shaq even credits Stephen A with being the first to informing him of every new team he went to – except Phoenix. The Hall of Famer has been a ‘dear friend’, so to speak, of the First Take host for a while now.

This provides for a bit of back and forth between them every once in a while. It now seems that the former Lakers legend has taken the decisive upper hand with his latest practical joke.

Also Read – Kyrie Irving and Joe Tsai met at his La Jolla home, the message was sent! Brian Windhorst clarifies how Nets front office arrived at the decision to freeze their All-Star point guard.

Shaquille O’Neal wishes Stephen A Smith a happy birthday with a custom hairline

Shaq seems to be on a clowning spree of late, judging by his recent comments on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Those serious basketball matters aside, the 7’2″ big man also sets aside a bit of banter for his favorite pals.

Shaq has famously had a bald head for nearly his entire basketball career and subsequent sportscasting gig with TNT. But it seems he’s going to make a brief change to that custom.

One look at his latest Instagram post lets you know how far he’s willing to go for a practical joke. I mean, look at the abomination that is his hairline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Also Read – SpringHill should become a multi-billion dollar diversified content company! LeBron James’ entertainment production company receives funding from RedBird Capital at $725 million valuation.

It seems Shaq has gotten Stephen A’s hairline down pat. One wonders if he’s only doing this for a few hours as a practical joke, or if he really means to follow through on it. After all, Shaq doesn’t particularly care when he’s on live TV.