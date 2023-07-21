Debating Between Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, And Others To His 31,400,000 Followers, Shaquille O’Neal Ponders Over The Greatest Handles Of All Time

Shaquille O’Neal likes using his social media platforms in order to get his followers to interact with him. One of the most common methods he uses is posting hypothetical questions. This time, Shaq asked his 31,400,000 followers about their opinions about the players with the greatest handles in NBA history. Resharing the story of Ty “Swaggalee” Scott, the graphic recognized the talents of some of the best guards in the history of the game – Allen Iverson, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and many others.

Shaquille O’Neal is a huge fan of posting such fictitious matchups. Not only on Instagram, but the TNT analyst is also posting such graphics on his Twitter as well as Threads accounts. Apart from several hypothetical clashes between two star-studded starting five, O’Neal recently asked his followers to “start, bench, cut” out of an elite pool of Centers – himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a graphic of the top 12 greatest ball handlers

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared Rufus Moore’s post on his story. The graphic was titled “12 Greatest Handles all time”, and featured some of the shiftiest players – Irving, Iverson, Curry, Jamal Crawford, Jason Williams, Chris Paul, James Harden, Nick Van Exel, and Isiah Thomas, among a few others. Captioning his story “I don’t know, what y’all think???”, the Big Aristotle seemed to be in two minds about this list. Of course, the exclusion of Magic Johnson comes as a shock. Take a look at a screenshot of Shaq’s story on tragicpatek’s tweet.

While it is extremely difficult to select one player with the greatest handles ever, LeBron James recently revealed his pick. The Los Angeles Lakers Forward took to Instagram, calling Kyrie Irving “the best player with the ball we ever seen”. Resharing the quote on his story, the King captioned the post “EVER!!!!!”. Take a look at tragicpatek’s tweet.

Even though some might debate that Allen Iverson or Stephen Curry would be the greatest handler of all time, Kyrie Irving seems like a safe choice. Over the past 12 years, Irving has impressed us with the utmost creativity with the rock in his hands. Having broken several defenders’ ankles, Irving has even earned the nickname “Ankletaker”.

Shaq had fairly decent ball-handling skills

Shaquille O’Neal had pretty impressive handles. From time to time, we even saw O’Neal control the ball as he would go coast to coast. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the big man run the floor as often. But take a look at the Diesel’s respectable handles in the following YouTube clip.

It was near impossible to stop the 7-foot-1, 330-pound big man on the fastbreak. It is no wonder he never faced much resistance when he went steaming toward the rim.