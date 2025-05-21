After Confessing His Children Preferred Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal Lamented Their Love for Michael Jordan’s Brand

NBA fans hold Shaquille O’Neal in extremely high regard. Not only is he arguably the most dominant player ever, but he is one of the most likable to step onto a basketball court. Unfortunately for O’Neal, those cool points didn’t transfer to how his children view him. Instead, they preferred Allen Iverson as a player and elected to rock Michael Jordan’s shoe brand.

O’Neal rose to one of the best players in the NBA during the early 2000s. His children were all very young at the time. They didn’t have the chance to witness their father at the peak of his powers.

Of course, they understood their dad was a great basketball player, but it didn’t hit them that he was a superstar. Other players in the league drew their attention, much to Shaq’s dismay.

In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, O’Neal recalled the moment he knew his children didn’t view him as the same superstar the rest of the world did.

“I remember one time I got to the arena and my kids were going crazy over Allen Iverson,” O’Neal said. That really rubbed Shaq the wrong way, especially since the Hall-of-Fame guard is notorious for his tantalizing performance against O’Neal and the Lakers in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

As much as it got on O’Neal’s nerves, he was able to put it to the side. Another instance came to his mind, though, where resentment still resides: His kids preferred Air Jordans to Shaq brand shoes.

“I hate it till this day, when they used to call me and say, ‘Hey Dad, could you buy me some Jordans?'” O’Neal revealed. “I’m like, ‘What about the Shaqs?’ ‘The Shaqs are at Walmart, Dad. They’re cheap.'”

O’Neal didn’t follow the same business plan as Michael Jordan and other athletes. He didn’t want to create luxury basketball shoes. He wanted them to be accessible to kids who needed them, which is why they could be found at Walmart and not upscale shops.

Shaq chose a more affordable route for his sneakers as a result of a confrontation with a parent. In 1998, O’Neal had a signature shoe deal with Reebok. Shaq was leaving the Orlando Magic’s arena when a woman began to complain to him about the price of his branded shoes.

The interaction left a lasting impression on O’Neal. Shortly after, he cut ties with Reebok and collaborated with Walmart. He adjusted the price point to the $15-$30 range, making them extremely affordable for everyone.

Shaq didn’t let his feelings get in the way of his children’s desires. He caved in and bought them the sneakers they wanted, but he continued to make a his Shaq shoes available to those with a modest budget.