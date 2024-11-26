“Defecating on His Bed”: Lakers Legend Recalls How Bill Russell Was Treated by ‘Fans’ in Boston

February 16, 2019 – Charlotte, NC, USA – NBA Basketball Herren USA legend Bill Russell smiles at others along courtside during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities – ZUMAm67_ 20190216_zaf_m67_081 Copyright: xJeffxSinerx

There isn’t a figure more iconic in Celtics history than Bill Russell. In his 13-year NBA career, Russell won 11 championships all as a member of the Celtics. In the city of Boston, he’s recognized as a true winner. However, former Lakers guard, Byron Scott, reveals Celtics fans treated the Hall-of-Fame big man very badly during his playing career.

Scott took to his Fast Break podcast to discuss the landscape of the NBA in the past. Joined by former Laker teammate James Worthy, the two candidly opened up about their experience involving segregation and basketball. Celtics fans adored Russell on the court, but once the game was over, the dynamic changed drastically. Scott said,

“I think if people really knew the story behind Bill Russell and how the fans in Boston treated him, they’d be sick to their stomach. They loved him on that court, but once he left that court, he was [a black man] to them. To the point, breaking into his house and defecating on his bed.”

Despite being the main reason the Celtics were the most dominant NBA team at the time, the city of Boston discriminated against Russell due to the color of his skin. Russell’s playing career spanned between 1956 to 1969, which included the height of racism and segregation.

Fans harassed Russell out of the court, calling him racial slurs and degrading his character. In one instance, fans went as far as breaking into the Hall-of-Famer’s house and defecating on his bed.

In large part due to his experiences with the Celtics fans, Russell became a pioneer for athletes and social injustice. He paved the way for players such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry to use their platforms to spark change.

Russell’s actions were recognized by Martin Luther King Jr. Ahead of King’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Russell stood in the front row. He received an invitation to be on stage, but out of respect for those who organized the event, he declined the request.

Despite the racial obstacles Russell faced, he persevered triumphantly. His legacy is undeniable, and he is one of the most impactful athletes of all time.

Russell’s fight against racism

In 2020, two years before his unfortunate death, Russell wrote a detailed essay highlighting his fight against racism for Slam Magazine.

Russell loved his teammates and coaching staff during his time with the Celtics. However, his feelings never reached as far as the fans. “During games people yelled hateful, indecent things: “Go back to Africa,” “Baboon,” “Co*n,” “Ni***r.” I used their unkindness as energy to fuel me, to work myself into a rage, a rage I used to win,” Russell said. As far as I was concerned, I played for the Boston Celtics, the institution, and the Boston Celtics, my teammates. I did not play for the city or for the fans.

His essay came at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. Nearly 70 years following his first experience of racism in the NBA, Russell found himself still fighting for equality.

The legacy of the legendary basketball player lives on in many ways outside the basketball court. There will never be another Bill Russell, and his work to pave the way for the future generation made sure there never has to be.