Dell Curry Claims His Family Ranks Above LeBron James’ Family in Basketball

Even though LeBron James and Bronny are the only two father-son duo to feature in an NBA game, there have been families where both fathers and sons, brother and brother, have been really successful.

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Mychal and Klay Thompson come to mind. Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are of course right up there with the best and who can forget, Joe Bryant and his son, the late Kobe Bryant. But nobody has ever had the kind of success the Curry family can boast of.

Stephen Curry recently appeared with his father Dell Curry on the Athletic Show with Marcus Thompson. During the conversation Thompson joked Steph and Dell were about 4,000 points behind the James household. In response, Dell was happy to remind him that household was the operative word in use, which meant Thompson has to add Seth’s 5,503 points to the tally.

“If it’s a table where everybody is eating dinner, its more points at your table. I guess, if you really want to cheat, you can always add Damian [Lee],” Thomson joked as both Steph and Dell burst in laughter.

“Are you claiming supremacy over the James household as a basketball family? Go ahead Dell, say it,” Thompson asked Curry Sr., pushing him into another feat of laughter. But Dell did answer and reluctant as he looked, the former Hornets sharpshooter didn’t maintain diplomacy.

“Yes, I am … Absolutely. That’s what we are here for. Somebody’s got to say it,” he clocked!

It should be noted the the duo of LeBron and Bronny have 43,250 career points, while Dell, Steph, and Seth narrowly edge them out with 44,620 points. Of course, those numbers are still in play with LeBron, Bronny, Seth and Steph still having quite a bit of career ahead of them.

Unfortunately, Steph has been out of the game for almost a couple of months with a bad knee with no return date in mind. He has shown up for Warriors’ games and has spoken to his teammates, encouraging them to find a way to the playoffs, by which time he promises to return to action. Without him though (and Jimmy Butler, who’s out with an ACL injury), this is a tough ask for the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron, meanwhile, has accepted his new job as a role player on the LA squad and is playing it to perfection even as the Lakers are working on phasing him out by next season.

This is not to say LeBron won’t feature for another team but at 41, bridging the 1,000 point gap against the Curry family seems a bit too hopeful. So as far as the Curry household is concerned, unless Bronny turns into a primary scorer at some point in his career, this competition is in the bag.