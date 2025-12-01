Suns Announcer Livid At Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Potentially Losing MVP To Nikola Jokic’s “Stats”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic were the best players in the NBA last year, and the MVP war was one of the most compelling the league has ever seen. SGA ended up taking home the silverware for the first time, denying Jokic his fourth trophy in five years. Shai also had the last laugh in the playoffs as the Thunder beat the Nuggets in seven games.

SGA then went on to lead OKC to the title, claiming his first Finals MVP. The 27-year-old guard also became the first player since Shaquille O’Neal to win the MVP, scoring title, and Finals MVP in the same year. We’re only about a quarter of the way through the season, and it’s looking like SGA and Jokic are going to be taking their battle to new heights.

Jokic is leading the league in assists and rebounds while also posting, by far, the best effective field goal percentage of his career. SGA’s shooting has similarly improved, while he has lowered his turnover rate. He has the Thunder at a ridiculous 20-1.

Luka Doncic is also muscling his way into the MVP conversation, as he’s scoring a league-leading 35.1 points per game to lead the league while also grabbing 8.7 rebounds and dishing out 9.2 assists. His strong play has also helped the Lakers to a 15-4 record and a second position in the West.

Eddie Johnson, a 17-year NBA vet and current Suns announcer, said that Jokic and Luka are amazing at the moment. But he has one clear favorite when it comes to the MVP race.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are an insane 20-1 and look like they might break the Warriors’ 73-9 record. But based on early MVP voting, the current MVP and champ [Shai], [who is] the 2nd best scorer, best in the clutch, flirting with a 55 -41- 90 % year, excellent defender, is on pace to lose to ‘stats,'” wrote Johnson on X.

— Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 1, 2025

Nothing Johnson said before that last sentence was far-fetched. Shai is playing great basketball, and he’s the most important player and leader on a team that has all the makings of a dynasty. SGA has also done most of that without the help of Jalen Williams.

Still, that’s no reason to minimize what Jokic and Luka are doing as just “stats.” Well, Johnson seems not to be a Jokic fan, as evidenced by his alleged body-shaming incident of the Nuggets star last week.

Jokic is the most entertaining player in the league, and he’s doing things we’ve never seen a center do. He orchestrates the Nuggets’ offense, combining the league’s softest touch with the vision and IQ to manipulate everything on the court. Jokic makes everyone around him better while giving opposing defenses fits.

Luka is unstoppable in his own way, getting any shot he wants, whether at the 3-point line or while driving to the basket. His physicality for a guard allows him to buy space and get his shot off from anywhere. And Doncic is also just as happy to get wide-open shots for his teammates.

The point is that we can make the case for the preferred candidate without trying to tear down someone else. All three players are historically good, plus there’s a lot of season left.

NBA fans are going to be burnt out by MVP discourse if we’re riding this hard, this early. Let’s just enjoy the greatness we’re witnessing and see where things are in a few months.