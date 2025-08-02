“I Hope Somebody Got a Picture”: Marcus Smart Recalls His Thoughts While Guarding Kobe Bryant

Apr 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) smiles during a timeout in the first half again the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Achieving the NBA dream depends on more than mere talent. One of a pro player’s key traits is their competitive fire and the intensity they bring to the game. Defensive specialist Marcus Smart made a name for himself in that regard. He didn’t back down from any competition. But even in the middle of a heated game, his inner fan spilled over.

The former Boston Celtics guard embraced the green and white with his entire soul. Of course, that meant becoming an arch-nemesis of the team’s long-time rival, the Los Angeles Lakers. Smart now finds himself in a situation he would’ve never imagined just two seasons ago.

The fan favorite has yet to find the same level of success he had in Boston since being traded away in 2023. Brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards have led Smart to his fourth NBA team: none other than the Lakers.

Smart has some fond memories of the Lakers. They come mainly from his first matchup against arguably the organization’s greatest player of all time.

“I was a rookie or second year, and all I’m thinking is my mom is watching me guard Kobe,” Smart said in an exclusive feature on the Lakers’ YouTube channel. “My brother’s watching me guard Kobe right now.”

Smart guarded incredibly talented players throughout his career, but no one could compare to Kobe Bryant. Luckily, the three-time All-Defensive First Team member had the opportunity to face off against Bryant during the Hall-of-Famer’s final two seasons in the NBA.

Although the moment became ingrained in his head forever, he also wanted the world to witness it. “I hope somebody got a picture of this,” Smart revealed.

Someone did, in fact, get a picture of the action. The photo featured Bryant attempting to post up the 6-foot-3 guard. Smart looked at the photo in complete reverence and nostalgia, basking in the fact that he had the privilege of competing against Kobe. The matchup took place during Bryant’s final game in Boston.

Bryant propelled the Lakers to an upset 112-104 victory over the Celtics. The five-time NBA champion finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Smart came off the bench and added just 4 points in 11 minutes.

Smart has emulated Bryant’s approach to the game, and now that he’s playing for the Lakers, it’s a full-circle moment. “To embody the Mamba Mentality, patience, stealth, stone cold killer and now be a Laker with that mentality, it amplifies it,” Smart said.

At the time he played Kobe, Smart was still extremely raw as a player. Now, he has proven himself to be an exceptional defender, even becoming the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year back (2023) since Gary Payton in 1996.

Smart’s skill set adds a valuable perimeter defender to complement Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Since the Lakers have two stars who are incredibly prolific on offense, they won’t require Smart to do more than he is capable of.

It’s worth noting that Smart hasn’t lived up to his reputation since his final season with the Celtics. Injuries have seriously derailed any sort of rhythm over the past two seasons. Regardless, he’s ready to turn that around, and if he can, the Lakers may have hit the jackpot.