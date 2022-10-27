Delonte West is Back to His Old Ways Again, as Arrest in Virginia Parking Lot Proves

October 20, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Delonte West (13) moves the ball down the court in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Delonte West has always had problems with sobriety and the law. He tried getting help, but it seems his old ways have caught up with him.

There have always been people who have had trouble staying on the right side of the law. Be it due to personal reasons or due to bad habits developed over the years.

The same goes for NBA superstars as well, several of whom suffer from the same issue. As seen with former NBA star Delonte West.

West has battled addictions, and as a result, found himself in police custody on numerous occasions. Things were looking better for him until he was arrested recently again.

Also Read: “I’m better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan! Shut the f*** up!”: Delonte West shockingly claims to be the President of the United States amidst the arrest

Delonte West was arrested yet again in Virginia for trespassing

Over the years, Delonte West has become a public figure plagued by various problems. Problems that have arisen due to his constant battles with addiction, and bipolar disorder.

In an unfortunate turn of events, West has once again found himself in handcuffs. This time, while trespassing in a vehicle in the state of Virginia.

Delonte West has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/xE0VzesW0A — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 27, 2022

However, trespassing was the least of West’s crimes. He was also taken in for fleeing from law enforcement and being drunk in public.

While he was released from custody, it is just a reminder of the position Delonte finds himself in today. Hopefully, he can get help once again.

Mark Cuban once paid for Delonte West’s entire rehabilitation

West has played for the Celtics, Supersonics, Cavs, and Mavericks. He moved to Dallas towards the end of his NBA career where he met owner, Mark Cuban. The man who attempted to help Delonte rehabilitate back in 2020.

Delonte West is now working at the drug rehab center that he attended after Mark Cuban helped the former homeless NBA player get his life back on track, first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN. Cuban also helped West reconnect with his mother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/alE5N883g3 — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2021

Cuban did everything he could for the former guard but to no avail. West is back to his old ways of drinking, drugs, panhandling, and homelessness. Now, one can only pray that he turns things around.

Also Read: “Delonte West blew away $20 Million and his career on…”: How LeBron James’ former teammate’s life was swept away by drugs, mental illness, and so much more