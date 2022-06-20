"Delonte West blew away $20 Million and his career on...": How LeBron James' former teammate's life was swept away by drugs, mental illness, and so much more

How former teammate of LeBron James, Delonte West blew away all his money and his career in the NBA

LeBron James has had a long, long career in the NBA.

During the different ups and downs in his league life, the King had the pleasure (and sometimes displeasure), to play with a whole range of teammates.

Players such as Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis stand as the most famous, because of their ability on the court. But, what about a certain other teammate of the man’s that is famous… just not quite for his ability on the basketball court.

We’re talking about Delonte West, a man who was with James on the Cavaliers during his initial stint there. And well, let’s just say, the turn his life took after he got into the NBA isn’t the most heart-warming story of all time.

This is the tale of Delonte West.

Also Read: “You have NO friends on the court, LeBron James!”: When Tracy McGrady gave the teenage King essential advice, during his high school days

Delonte West’s life went completely south after substance abuse, mental illness, and just complete bad luck became too strong in his life

In case you’re thinking that the name sounds familiar, but you aren’t quite sure who Delonte West is… well, he is James’s teammate who allegedly slept with the King’s mom.

Yep, we’re guessing now you remember.

But, aside from that tidbit, Delonte’s life is hardly been the best one. It has been plagued by substance abuse, mental disorders, lack of opportunity, and so much more. And all of that has been detailed in the video below.

Truly, nothing less than heartbreaking.

We only hope that Delonte West can be blessed with a better life very, very soon.

Also Read: “Andre Iguodala hand-delivered the ball to Stephen Curry before anyone else!”: Video footage reveals Warriors man’s heart-melting gesture towards Finals MVP