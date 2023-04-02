“Deloris Jordan Got Michael Jordan $2.5 Million”: Viola Davis Narrates Genius Move By MJ’s Mom

Michael Jordan didn’t just change the way the game was played in the NBA but also changed the way sneakers were perceived by the rest of the world. The NBA’s official shoe at the time that Jordan was a rookie and was looking to sign with a company was Converse.

Converse had the backing of several superstars in the league who were considered to be the league’s biggest draws such as Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Bernard King. However, MJ took quite a bit of a detour on his shoe journey as he went and signed with Nike, a company that was more so known for their track-and-field gear.

Of course, signing with Nike wasn’t Michael’s first choice. He’s admitted in the past that Adidas was who he initially felt drawn to. So much so that he didn’t even feel inclined to attend a meeting with Nike executives. This is where MJ’s parents stepped in.

Viola Davis on finding out more about Deloris Jordan

Deloris Jordan stated in the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries that he had to force her son, Michael Jordan. To take the meeting with Nike to at the very least, hear them out. Upon doing so, he felt as though Nike was the one for him.

However, choosing Nike wasn’t enough. Negotiating a contract was where the real task stood and Jordan settled for a 5 year contract that would pay from $500,000 every years, bringing his base pay up to $2.5 million after the end of 5 years.

It was none other than Deloris Jordan who had helped negotiate this contract of his and Viola Davis was quite impressed when he heard of this. Davis is playing Deloris in the upcoming movie ‘Air’ starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that revolves around how Nike convinced Michael Jordan to sign with Nike.

“I know Michael Jordan but didn’t know that Deloris brokered this deal to get him a huge stake in the shoe and in turn, protected her son’s legacy. I wanted to know more about this woman who had the strength and courage to fight for her son’s worth,” said Davis.

