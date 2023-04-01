“Michael Jordan Got Spankings”: Deloris Jordan Reveals How Disciplined the Bulls GOAT Was As A Kid

During his playing days, Michael Jordan dominated the league. A resilient star, the Chicago Bulls leader was able to take the league by storm thanks to the incredibly deep offensive arsenal he possessed.

One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, Jordan retired with one of the best resumes we’ve seen. Hanging up his boots after the conclusion of the 2002-2003 season, His Airness had 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 MVPs, and 10 scoring titles under his belt.

While the whole sporting world knows about the excellence of Air Jordan as a professional athlete, fans often wonder how the basketball GOAT was as a kid.

Deloris Jordan talks about MJ’s childhood

Back in 1997, Deloris Jordan made an appearance on an Australian TV talk show called “The Today Show”. During one segment of the show, the host asked MJ’s mother to reveal what the sporting icon was like as a kid.

Host: Now look, this is Australian television. Michael will never know what you said. So you can be really honest about this – what was he really like as a kid growing up? Was he easy to raise or was he difficult?

Being extremely candid, Mrs Jordan revealed that MJ was a “normal boy”. Even though he received a spanking now and then, she stated that Mike was disciplined. Further, she disclosed:

“He was a boy and most boys are active, they want to get into everything, they want to check you make sure, you know, they find out what everything is made of. Michael was a normal boy and I call that normal because again he was that. If he had a lot of energy and he really excelled that energy by doing things sometimes that Mr. Jordan and I didn’t approve of. Was he disciplined? Yes. He got spankings, he was disciplined.”

Deloris used tough ways to discipline Michael Jordan

As mentioned, the Black Cat was a normal and well-behaved chap. However, Deloris and James would use some extreme measures to keep their energetic kid in check.

As revealed by his mother, MJ would get into several quarrels. What would Deloris do to punish her child? According to the Hall Of Famer, those actions would be considered “child abuse”.

Revealing an anecdote, Deloris revealed her actions:

“I took him to work and made him stay in the car all day and read, and could see him from the bank window. I wanted him to know I was always watching him.”

Of course, the measures his parents took were slightly shocking. However, Jordan has no hatred towards them for doing so. In fact, the legend credits his parents for the success he has witnessed over the years.