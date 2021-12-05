“DeMar DeRozan is the closest thing to Kobe Bryant”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls superstar for displaying a Mamba-esque play against the Brooklyn Nets

Early in the 2nd quarter DeMar DeRozan fakes out the double team getting a wide-open layup, displaying a Kobe Bryant-esque play.

In a league that is more fast-paced than ever with more three-pointers attempted than before, DeMar DeRozan is an old-school midrange maestro. Over the past 12 years, the Bulls guard has perfected the craft of midrange jumpers and is one of the very few players left in the league who relies heavily on the midrange.

Over the years, several fans and analysts have brought out some traits from Debo’s game comparing it to that of the late Kobe Bryant’s. And on Saturday night, during the Bulls–Nets clash, DeRozan displayed yet another Black Mamba-esque play.

Early in the 2nd quarter, with the Nets leading 42-37, DeMar went coast-to-coast. And as he turned around to attempt a fadeaway, he was instantly double-teamed. Showcasing his incredible basketball IQ and smooth footwork, the 4-time All-Star faked out Bruce Brown and Paul Millsap to find himself wide-open under the bucket.

Here, have a look at the play.

NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan channels his inner Kobe Bryant

DeRozan’s move seemed quite similar to Kobe’s 2009 fadeaway fake against the New York Knicks.

As soon as DeRozan’s play went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Kobe’s footwork — Adam simba (@Adamsimba15) December 5, 2021

Air fried them both https://t.co/y1Q80dcpqc — Textbook Southern Player in the Alligators (@BboyMaestro) December 5, 2021

DeRozan truly has been playing on an All-NBA level. In the midst of the best year of his career, DeMar truly has earned his flowers this season. Averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, he has been leading the Bulls to the 2nd best 16-8 record in the East.