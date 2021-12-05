“Kevin Durant crossed Ray Allen before Stephen Curry!”: The Nets’ superstar passes Allen for the 24th spot on the All-Time scoring list as he drops 28 against the Bulls

Nets’ Kevin Durant ends the night on a bittersweet note, passes Ray Allen on the all-time scoring list, but loses to the Bulls

Chicago Bulls got the better of the Brooklyn Nets once again this season but in a close win this time. They are dangerously close to dethroning Brooklyn Nets from the #1 spot in the eastern conference after this victory.

Unlike the blowout loss last time, Kevin Durant and co. managed to stay within the single-digit range. However, the lack of offense from James Harden was once again the reason behind the loss. The beard has been struggling from the field so far this season.

This loss is particularly alarming for one reason. All 7 of the Nets’ losses have been at the hands of top-seeded teams like the Warriors, Heat, Bucks, Bulls, and Suns. James Harden is unable to fill the scoring void left behind by Kyrie Irving and it will severely hurt Brooklyn come playoffs.

Kevin Durant concluded the night with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, the only Nets player to cross the 20-point mark.

Kevin Durant is on pace to pass several other NBA greats on the all-time scoring list by the end of the season

The Slim Reaper is one of the most lethal mid-range shooters in NBA history. In his MVP season, he averaged 32 points on 50.3% FG and has been shooting with that efficiency ever since. While an Achilles injury becomes career-ending for some players, Kevin Durant returned better than ever last season.

Kevin Durant just passed Ray Allen for No. 24 on the all-time scoring list. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kdrTJoQgGA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 5, 2021

In the fourth quarter against Chicago Bulls, KD pulled up from mid-range and drilled the shot-making it to the 24th spot on the all-time scoring list. He passed Ray Allen and took only 906 games to achieve this feat, 400 fewer compared to the Celtics legend.

Durant is currently leading the league in ppg averaging 28.6 a game on 53.7% shooting. At this rate, he will cross several other NBA legends like Patrick Ewing, Jerry West, Reggie Miller, and Vince Carter to take the 19th spot on the all-time scoring list before the end of the season.

In his 15th year in the league, KD is still the MVP frontrunner, with former teammate Stephen Curry not that far behind. He has single-handedly led the Nets to the top spot in the eastern conference along with struggling James Harden.