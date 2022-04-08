“Dennis Rodman, here’s $20 million to get me pregnant!”: When Pop star Madonna offered the Bulls legend a fortune to knock her up

Former Bulls forward Dennis Rodman reveals his ex-girlfriend Madonna once offered him $20 million to get her pregnant.

It’s no secret that Dennis Rodman was one of the wildest athletes ever. No one partied in the ’90s as he did. The Hall-of-Famer loved especially going to Las Vegas, to spend time gambling or visiting the most prestigious strip clubs on the Vegas strip. The 5x NBA champion also was a sex symbol and was involved with many ladies during his NBA career.

One of his more high-profile girlfriends at the time was Popstar, Madonna. The duo was together when Dennis the Menace was part of the San Antonio Spurs. Their relationship, while it was intense and captivating, lasted only for about two months.

There are plenty of wild stories involving Rodman and Madonna, but this one might just have topped it. So, what was it? Let’s find out, shall we?

Madonna offered Dennis Rodman $20 million to get her pregnant.

During Dennis Rodman’s illustrious career, he made around $27 million. However, the 5x champion missed out on the chance to earn an extra $20 million, and all he had to do – was get pop queen Madonna, who was his girlfriend at the time, pregnant.

In an interview, Rodman reveals the time the pop star offered her millions to have a baby with her. He goes on to say –

“She (Madonna) said, ‘Dennis, you know that I’m ovulating.’ I said, ‘What is that?’ I was trying to f*** with her, you know? I said, ‘I’ll be there in five hours,” he added. “She asked me that if I got her pregnant, she’d pay me $20 million. That’s if the child was born.”

At the time, Rodman was away in Las Vegas on one of his gambling escapades. The 2x All-star flew to New York City in a private jet that Madonna had arranged for him. After spending the night with the singer, Rodman said he flew back to Las Vegas to finish gambling. Check out the whole clip here:

#DennisRodman said he helped #Madonna‘s career when he dated her and she even offered him $20 million to get her pregnant! 😱☕️ pic.twitter.com/i56pA7DrfE — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) September 19, 2019

That in itself is a wild story. Dennis Rodman even goes on to say he ‘tried’. But alas, he couldn’t get it done. While Rodman wasn’t the best shooter on the court, it seems like that translated to off the court as well.

In fact, Madonna wound up having six kids, but only two of them are biological, with her adopting the other four kids. Meanwhile, Rodman ended up having three, but knowing him, most likely regrets missing out on the $20 million.

