“Dennis Rodman really tried to pick a fight with a 7’7 Bullet”: How Michael Jordan had to hold the Bulls forward back from tussling with Gheorghe Muresan

Dennis Rodman got into a heated fight with 7’7 Gheorghe Muresan during the 1997 Playoffs between the Bulls and the Bullets.

There was no telling what Dennis Rodman was going to do when he stepped foot onto NBA hardwood. He would grab his usual 14-20 rebounds a night, no problem, but what he did from the time of the game tipping off to the final whistle was something that was quite unknown, even by his own teammates like Michael Jordan and the rest.

Given just how ferocious of a history Michael Jordan shared with those late 80s, early 90s Pistons, it was quite the shock that he sought out Dennis’s services during his latter years with the Bulls.

Clearly, this was the right choice as every team needs a gritty defender who either crashes the boards or fills the hustle stats on the stat sheet. ‘The Worm’ did all three.

Amidst him playing the game of basketball at an extremely high degree, he would also let his temper flare all across the court, this was part what made him great and if getting a talent like Dennis Rodman meant you had to hold him back from throwing a right hook every other game then so be it.

Dennis Rodman gets into it with Gheorghe Muresan.

The 1997 Playoffs saw the Chicago Bulls face off against the 8th seeded Washington Bullets led by guys like Rod Strickland, Chris Webber, and a young Rasheed Wallace coming off the bench. In the center, was 7’7 unicorn, Gheorghe Muresan. Dennis Rodman, being 6’7 on a good day, got switched onto him several times this series.

Luc Longley couldn’t hold Muresan back all too well and this is even more telling of what a talent Rodman was; putting him on the near 8-footer despite a severe difference in height. As expected, the two got into more than just a tussle and had guys from both teams come over to separate the two from one another.

The Bullets were a tough out, even for the reigning champion Chicago Bulls. Game 1 saw them win by 12 points but it always felt like a comeback was on the precipice for the Bullets. Game 2 is the now famous 55-point game from Michael Jordan, a bout they won by merely 5 points.

Game 3 was the closest of the series with the game ending on an incredible dish to a cutting Scottie Pippen on the baseline.