Basketball

“Every coach will preach ‘when it’s a loose ball… be the first to hit the floor”: Kendrick Perkins defends Marcus Smart for his ‘dirty play’ that sent Stephen Curry to the locker room

“Every coach will preach ‘when it’s a loose ball... be the first to hit the floor”: Kendrick Perkins defends Marcus Smart for his ‘dirty play’ that sent Stephen Curry to the locker room
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
The Guard vs Sentinels: Best Player Matchups in one of the most exciting match in the upcoming NA VCT playoffs?
Next Article
'How did [Ludwig winning] surprise anybody', xQc talks about Streamer Awards after massive award snub
NBA Latest Post
"Karl-Anthony Towns gets 'The Finals' engraved on every basketball in the Timberwolves facility": Kat and crew aim to bring Minnesota their first NBA championship
“Karl-Anthony Towns gets ‘The Finals’ engraved on every basketball in the Timberwolves facility”: Kat and crew aim to bring Minnesota their first NBA championship

Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns is confident of his team making a deep playoff run and…