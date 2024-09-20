Dennis Rodman Reflects On His Own Homelessness After Hearing Youngsters’ Success Story

Dennis Rodman’s flamboyance and wild nature are often the primary reasons people form incorrect opinions about the 5x champion. From his brightly colored hair to his wedding with himself, The Worm was one of the most controversial athletes of the 1990s. However, Rodman revealed the difficulties he had in life while he was growing up, and how he had to endure them from a very young age.

Advertisement

Rodman joined the first episode of the ‘Got Sole Podcast’ where they discussed various topics ranging from sneaker culture to personal experiences from ‘The Worm’. During the episode, Rodman learned about the origin story that created Got Sole, which resulted in him expressing vulnerability.

“I used to be homeless for two years. Sleeping in people’s backyards and stuff like that. It takes a lot to put your mind back at ease. Back on that pedestal where you can say ‘we could actually do this,'” Rodman said.

The five-time champion felt a surge of inspiration when learning about the backstory of Joseph and Jonathan DiModica, founders of Got Sole. During their early teens, the two brothers experienced their house burning down. The accident resulted in their family losing everything they owned and moving into a trailer.

Following that incident, the brothers decided to create a business that could eventually get their family into a better situation. Fast forward to today and Got Sole has become one of the world’s biggest sneaker conventions.

After hearing this account, Rodman reflected on the hardships that he experienced in his youth while battling homelessness. He resonated with the drive and hunger that the brothers shared, connecting it to what led him to create a better life from his situation.

Rodman’s journey to the NBA

Rodman was not a top-level recruit by any means. He would become a member of the South Oak Cliff High School’s basketball team but was either cut or benched. A basketball career was out of the realm of possibility. However, following a growth spurt from 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-7, he decided to pursue the sport.

Rodman overcame homelessness after receiving an offer to play for Cooke County College once a family friend tipped off the head coach.

He only stayed for one semester due to poor academic performance. However, his averages of 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds were enough to give him another opportunity at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

During his time with the Savage Storm, he was a three-time NAIA All-American and led the NAIA in rebounding twice. His stellar play in college led him to receive an invite to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

There he attracted the attention of the Detroit Pistons, and the rest is history. The life that Rodman has lived is the true definition of an underdog story.