Dennis Rodman Shocked Nike and Adidas Did Not Try to Buy Two Brothers’ ‘Inspiring Business’

Dennis Rodman is one of the most unique characters in sports. Despite his exuberant personality and appearance, he has become well-versed in business. He was in disbelief that Nike and Adidas had yet to try to purchase a growing business from two brothers.

Rodman joined the first episode of the ‘Got Soul Podcast’. During his time with the hosts, they discussed various topics from sneakers to North Korea. However, Rodman gave props to the brand that the hosts have been able to build.

“I am surprised Nike, Adidas, any other big companies, have not came at you and said ‘let me buy this business’. Especially Nike,” Rodman said.

Jonathan and Joseph DiModica are the co-founders of Got Sole. The business has grown to become one of the biggest sneaker conventions ever. The two brothers have hosted 26 conventions in venues as big as Gillette Stadium. Their conventions have become a staple within sneaker culture, with thousands of attendees at each event.

For Nike to not invest in this business that has had a huge positive impact on their brand, created confusion for The Worm.

Rodman’s history with Nike

Rodman is familiar with Nike, albeit their relationship ended before it could blossom. ‘The Worm’ signed a three-year deal that would pay him $500,000 each year. However, Rodman would ultimately leave after just one year.

He left $1 million on the table after just receiving $500,000 before leaving the iconic shoe brand. Nike held a mutual interest in severing ties with the NBA legend.

Despite just spending one year with Nike, Rodman had one of the most successful debut sneakers ever. According to Rodman, the Nike Air Worm Ndestrukt sold better than Michael Jordan’s shoes in 1996. He explained to Got Sole,

“I sold more than Mike and Mike was pissed. Michael used to always talk to me and say, ‘F**k you.’ I said, ‘F**k you.'”

The former Bulls star was more than just a great basketball player during this time. He was also a pop culture icon. His stature off the court garnered him more attention than his NBA career.

His success in the sneaker world was short-lived, considering his contract with Nike was soon terminated. However, Rodman created a key shoe in sneaker culture. One that conventions run by Got Sole continues to share the story of.