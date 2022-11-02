Dennis Rodman, Who Spent $10,000 On A Wedding Gown, Forced Ex-Wife Annie Bakes To Get 4 Abortions

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has lived quite the extravagant life and it seems as though if he had a chance to do it all over again, he wouldn’t change all too much. When it comes to women however, perhaps he could’ve gone about things a bit differently, especially with his first wife, Annie Bakes.

Bakes and Rodman met one another in a club in Sacramento in 1987 and immediately clicked. For the next 5 years, the two would date one another and even have a child together named Alexis Rodman a year after knowing each other.

In 1992, they would officially tie the knot. However, their marriage didn’t last long as they filed for a divorce in less than a year in 1993. There were several reasons cited for why they decided to split up. One such reason was as abhorrent as you could imagine.

Dennis Rodman reportedly forced Annie Bakes to get 4 abortions during the time of their relationship

Despite already having a child together, Dennis Rodman seemingly found it to be a real problem to have any more. So, each time Bakes had gotten pregnant, he would force her to have an abortion. Bakes claimed that her ex-husband forced a total of 4 abortions to take place.

While it most certainly is welcomed for a woman to choose what to do with her unborn child, having your significant other force a decision onto you is incredibly unethical. It has also been cited that physical violence was a part of their relationship as well.

If forcing your girlfriend/wife to get multiple abortions wasn’t enough, Rodman reportedly gave her an STD as well. This means that during the time of their relationship, he wasn’t faithful to her alone.

Who did Dennis Rodman date after Annie Bakes?

While Bakes immediately left the spotlight after her failed marriage with Dennis Rodman, he would continue to shine in it. He claimed to have slept with 2,000 women in his life out of which 2 he married after Annie.

He married both Carmen Electra and Michelle Moyer, both of which resulted in divorces. The latter was a 9-year marriage that ended with him being told to pay a total of $850,000 to Moyer in child and spousal support.

