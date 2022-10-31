“Dennis Rodman Was Living 2 Different Lives”: When Scottie Pippen Revealed How the ‘The Worm’ Was Viral Before Social Media

Dennis Rodman has a past full of adventures. Nay, Rodman’s adventures continue like an everlasting book on Froddo. Only if Froddo was a millionaire eccentric athlete who liked going to North Korea and partying with Kim Jong Un. But enough about his recent conquests and LOTR references.

Simply put, if Rodman was a film, he’d be a cult classic. He has the charisma and the drench of a man hell-bent on challenging the norms of society. So, it is only natural that his Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen believed he lived two different lives.

In an interview with Rachel Nichols, formerly with ESPN, Scottie was Pippen discussing a plethora of topics. From their days in Bulls to how they would fare in the current climate, everything was on the table. That is when Pippen recalled how he perceived The Worm back when they were teammates.

Scottie Pippen admired how Dennis Rodman divided his life

During the interview, Rachel pointed out Rodman’s colorful life. She even pointed out how the untamable star tested his squad. Scottie Pippen then revealed how the team saw The Worm and why they admired him.

He acknowledged that Dennis was a professional on the court, but off of it, he was wild beyond anyone’s control.

Scottie: “Dennis was living two different lives, we also understood that. You know, he was so professional out on the basketball court. “

Scottie went on to narrate how Rodman was out partying every night. How the exceptional rebounder would run off to Vegas. Rachel then remembered the time Madonna had gone on live TV and spoken about her intimate life with Dennis Rodman.

Pippen claimed Dennis was viral before social media

Scottie then also recounted how impactful Dennis’ persona was on the media. For better or worse, Rodman remained in the public eye. He was hounded by paparazzi and media. Such was his character that none could help but be hooked on whatever it was Dennis Rodman was doing.

Pippen insightful pointed out how, in a manner, The Worm was viral decades before social media’s advent.

In all honesty, Pippen is right. Even without the internet and the ease of going globally viral in minutes, Rodman’s antics found a way to mesmerize the world with his eccentricity.

After all, the world had never seen an athlete marry himself before. Rodman was a trendsetter above and beyond anyone’s comprehension. Miles ahead of any influencer or athlete when it came to living life on the edge.

