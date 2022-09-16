Dennis Rodman, who tried getting Madonna pregnant, was told to sleep with married women by their own husbands for money

Dennis Rodman is one of the biggest icons in NBA history. He was even offered money to sleep with married women!

Over the years, there have been a number of superstars that have found notoriety both inside and outside the NBA.

The likes of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan are a few names who come to mind. However, the most iconic name is by far Dennis Rodman.

The Worm is perhaps the most notorious player in NBA history. His eccentric personality and penchant for trouble made him a household name in the 90s, a reputation that he holds even to this day!

There is a long list of the crazy things Rodman has done when it comes to women. Everything from having Carmen Electra hide from Michael Jordan in his hotel room to flying across the country to get Madonna pregnant, the 5x champ has done it all. One such instance includes being offered cash to sleep with someone’s wife.

Dennis Rodman was once offered money to sleep with someone’s wife, but did it for free in the end

In the 1990s, there was one thing that the NBA, the media and organizations around the league learnt. There is no taming Dennis Rodman.

The man was so restless, that he even managed to get a 48 hour break from a Chicago Bulls team coached by Phil Jackson and led by Micheal Jordan.

As a result, The Worm is no stranger to crazy situations. In fact, he once recalled how he was offered money in exchange for sleeping with someone’s wife.

“Some guy with his wife pay me to f**k his wife. This happens a lot. I just did it for free. It was called a courtesy f**k.”

Rodman was so generous, that he ended up sleeping with the man’s wife without taking the money. Safe to say, Dennis is an enigma in his own right!

