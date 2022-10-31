Dennis Rodman, Who Was Arrested for Multiple DUIs, Once ‘Scared’ Kim Jong-Un Away Due to His Drunken Escapades

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Jong-Un Once refused to meet Dennis Rodman in North Korea after the Former Pistons star got incredibly inebriated

Dennis Rodman, over the years, has proven himself to be quite the wild card both on and off the court. While on NBA hardwood, it felt as though there was a 50-50 chance he was either going to get a technical, instigate a fight, or talk trash to his opponents.

Off the court, Rodman was indulging in piercings, tattoos, Las Vegas marriages, and trips across the country to try to impregnate Madonna. Safe to say that ‘The Worm’ lived life to the fullest every chance he got and for good reason.

However, one aspect of his life that shouldn’t get glossed over is his strange yet friendly relationship with North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un. The two crossed paths most famously when Kim invited Rodman and a couple of other retired NBA players to play an exhibition game on his birthday in January of 2014.

Dennis Rodman was so drunk in North Korea that Kim Jong-Un refused to meet with him at one point

The trip in 2014 to North Korea saw Dennis Rodman indulge in a plethora of self-destructive activities. Aside from the exhibition basketball game, Rodman and his fellow American players were constantly inebriated, with him at the helm of it all.

The team would go out partying on a nightly basis and things would get especially rowdy on the night of Kim’s birthday. Onlookers described the 5x NBA champ as someone who could be singing far too loudly one minute and then going down a path of intense rage the next. Rodman had no control over himself during this trip of his.

His ‘activities’ were such a nuisance that the North Korean leader actually refused to meet with him ever again. However, this of course has not happened as Dennis has been to the country many times over since that fateful expedition in early 2014

Dennis Rodman checked himself into rehab shortly after

Dennis Rodman admitted himself into a rehabilitation center shortly after the North Korea trip had trip. He would however, claim to not be an alcoholic as he believed he never hurt anybody while drunk nor did he ever feel compelled to drink 7 days a week.

He would then go on to say that he’s never even gotten a DUI, which unfortunately for him, is false. He got one in early 2018.

