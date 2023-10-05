Derrick Rose Awkwardly Ignoring LeBron James and Dwight Howard’s Dance Performances During 2012 All-Star Game Resurfaces on Twitter

Back in 2012, Derrick Rose had made the All-Star team, after coming off a strong start to the season with the Chicago Bulls. Alongside him, were prime LeBron James and Dwight Howard among other NBA legends. However, while they were strictly competitive during the regular season, and the playoffs, James and Howard were in no mood to be serious at the All-Star game. So, during their introductions to the crowd, the two kept violently dancing, working hard to get the crowd excited. Standing right next to them, Rose was hilariously in no mood to join in, instead choosing to ignore them with a confused look on him, something that has resurfaced on X [formerly Twitter].

Even during his best years, Rose is what many would choose to call ‘a pro hooper’. He never had time for the dramatic and showmanship. Almost stoic in his approach to everything apart from the sport, the only thing electric about him was the way he played. This Jekyll and Hyde-esque duality to him only made him more endeared among fans.

Derrick Rose hilariously refused to join Dwight Howard and LeBron James

During the 2012 All-Star game introductions, LeBron James and Dwight Howard had a plan. To hype up the crowd, they would dance with all the energy in the world to the music that was being played, as soon as they walked out. As they did it on stage, the other All-Stars alongside them also joined in some capacity. That said, Derrick Rose could offer nothing more than a side-eye, before going on to comically ignore them.

This moment resurfaced on X after Rose celebrated his 35th birthday on October 4th. Admittedly, it makes sense why. Of course, the player gave fans countless electric moments to lose their minds over. However, perhaps the most memorable thing about him truly is his unwavering lack of expression, which can often lead to hilarious interactions.

That said, while Rose is the stoic type, LeBron James doesn’t quite fall in the same category. ‘The King’ has always been a showman. Something that comes part and parcel of that, is never shying away from showing off a few dance moves. However, James isn’t the only one with this quality.

Other NBA stars enjoy showing off their moves too

Shaquille O’Neal in particular has always been a crowd-pleaser, especially as he pulled pseudo-b-boy moves, despite being 7ft tall. He even danced with Dwight Howard at a time before the two settled into a never-ending beef with each other.

Coming back to James, the star has never been shy about his moves. During his early days in the NBA, he even brought the 80s back in fashion, as he danced in a skin-tight gold suit, with the most stoic expression on his face.

The NBA may be about basketball. However, the stars seem to place just as much of an emphasis on mindless, goofy fun.