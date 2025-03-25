“Not Dealing With Another Derrick Rose”: Doctor Fears JuJu Watkins Tore Her ACL, Fans Draw Parallels With NBA Stars’ Injuries

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grabs her knee after falling g to the floor during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins is, in no uncertain terms, one of the best basketball players in the country. Not just in March Madness, not just in college sports, but across the entirety of basketball. She stands at the highest tier of the highest tier. Her run with USC this year was supposed to be a sign of things to come for the player who is soon expected to take over the crown of the best player in women’s college basketball from Paige Bueckers.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, in the same way that shocking losses are a part of basketball, so are injuries, and it seems that Watkins has suffered a major one tonight.

With four minutes left in the first quarter, she drove against two defenders and collapsed into a writhing pile of flailing limbs and agonizing screams. She had to be carried off the court while the whole arena looked on.

It’s hard to watch this injury happen and not compare it to other major lower-body injuries we’ve seen. Jordan Horston’s torn ACL comes to mind immediately, featuring the herky-jerky motions of a failed drive immediately leading to a crash to the ground.

The initial optics are pretty terrible. Many have pointed out that the right knee fully collapses, to which Watkins immediately reacts by grabbing specifically the front of the knee.

Worst of all, she cannot put any weight whatsoever on the leg as a whole. According to Sebastian Fearon, a doctor of physical therapy, the best-case scenario seems to be basic ligament damage. The worst case, and far more expected, scenario is the haunting torn ACL.

While looking at JuJu’s reaction and her movement, Dr. Fearon noted, “Juju Watkins was carried off the court & did not even attempt to put any weight on the leg. The immediate fear & worst-case scenario is an ACL Tear. Hard to imagine there’s not at least some knee ligament damage.”

USC ⭐️ Juju Watkins Injury One of the best players in Women’s Basketball just went down with a R knee injury Don’t love the optics here at all R knee collapses + immediate grab near front of knee + unable to put any weight on it At this point, prayers up for Juju pic.twitter.com/TkX9NwlBFO — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) March 25, 2025

Watkins’ USC is still dominating the lesser Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 20-point lead at the end of the first. However, the focus of the players, fans, and everyone else involved is clearly centered on the severity of the injury facing the 19-year-old.

Many fans were quick to compare it with the horrifying knee injuries NBA stars have faced in the past. To a few, it seemed like a repeat of the Derrick Rose career-altering ACL tear.

One fan wrote “God I am not dealing with another Derrick Rose situation you better heal that knee up now. My favorite men’s basketball player ever was injury-plagued we aren’t doing the same for the women’s… work your miracles now!!!”

Another thought it resembled Kawhi Leonard’s injury in 2021. However, unlike JuJu and Rose, Kawhi’s initial reaction to the injury wasn’t as obvious. It seemed he had injured his knee but it did not appear to be anything serious initially.

The silver lining, if there can be one for an injury of this caliber, is that Watkins still has two more years of eligibility and will have plenty of time to recover. The presumptive first-overall pick next year should still be held in high regard twelve months from now.

Additionally, thanks to advances in modern medicine, major lower body injuries are no longer the career enders that they used to be. In fact, last year’s fourth overall pick, Cameron Brink, has been detailing her recovery with regular updates.

From Kevin Durant’s Achilles tear to Marina Mabrey’s ACL tear, players have continued to overcome bad injury luck. Considering the quality of player JuJu Watkins has proven herself to be, there’s no reason to believe she can’t follow that same path and return to be better than ever before.