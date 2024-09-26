mobile app bar

Derrick Rose’s Madison Square Garden Proposal to Wife Alaina Anderson Resurfaces Upon Retirement News

Prateek Singh
Published

Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose proposed to his wife Alaina Anderson at Madison Square Garden (CREDITS: Instagram/Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose)

On Thursday, Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA after 15 years in the league. Fans on social media are reminiscing the best moments of his career, however, one from 2021 that had nothing to do with basketball but was memorable nonetheless has resurfaced on X.

In October 2021, Rose, who had signed for the Knicks that offseason, proposed to his girlfriend Alaina Anderson during an intimate dinner at Madison Square Garden. The guard posted a picture from the proposal on Instagram, which an account on X called New York Basketball shared following his announcement that he was retiring from the NBA.

Rose posted the picture on Instagram with a heartfelt message for Anderson, that read,

“Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever. When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That’s only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD.”

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Derrick Rose (@drose)


Anderson also posted a short clip on her Instagram account after the proposal flaunting her engagement ring. The video had Canadian rapper Drake’s song ‘Furthest Thing’ from his ‘Nothing Was the Same’ album playing in the background, which was perfect, as the artist had name-dropped Rose on the hit track.

Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson tied the knot in 2023

Nearly two years after the proposal, the guard and his girlfriend tied the knot in September 2023. He posted images from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram profile and penned another endearing message for his wife, writing,

“I spoke having you into existence and I told Ryan that I was going to get you. I respected that you were in a relationship and That’s why I never tried to approach you or have someone else do it. I wasnt ready for u at that time but When I heard that you were single I couldn’t believe it lol. It was divine timing for me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Derrick Rose (@drose)

Rose and Anderson celebrated their first anniversary earlier this month. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter named Layla Malibu Rose and a son London Marley Rose.

