Despite 100+ Run-Ins With The Cops, Dennis Rodman Once Lost $225,000 After Being Accused Of R*pe

Dennis Rodman has found himself in quite a lot of unfortunate circumstances over the decades. He’s battled a variety of mental health and sobriety issues both during his playing career and post-retirement. He’s gone to a rehabilitation center before but he’s admitted that he just has too much fun doing what he wants.

When it comes to women, Rodman has more than just dabbled around. He has had 3 ex-wives; Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra, and Michelle Moyer. The latter of those 3 took Rodman to court as a part of their divorce. He was forced to pay Moyer $850,000 in unpaid child and spousal support.

In between his marriages however, ‘The Worm’ got around quite a lot. Everything from constant trips to Las Vegas to having an inordinate amount of house parties. So much so that he would have the police called on him over 100 times for disturbing the peace of his neighborhood.

Dennis Rodman was accused of r*pe and subsequently forced to pay $225,000

On August 20, 1999, Dennis Rodman reportedly took actress and model, Tina New, to his West Newport home and s*xually took advantage of her. New even claimed that she was forced into the former Pistons player’s car by his bodyguards.

Along with r*ping her, she also claimed that he slipped her a drug in her drink before committing the act. A year after the incident, she would take him to court and sue him for what he had done.

Rodman was forced to pay New $225,000 in damages despite first alleging that he had never even met her in his life.

August 2000 was quite the tumultuous month for Tina New as she was a key witness in the high-profile murder case of Eric Bechler, her ex-boyfriend.

Dennis Rodman lost over million dollars after kicking a cameraman

Rodman’s volatile nature led to him kicking a cameraman in the groin during a Bulls-Timberwolves game in January of 1997. Eugene Amos, the cameraman, was stretchered out of the arena and he would later go on to sue the forward for $200,000.

David Stern would also assess an 11-game suspension towards him and by the end of this debacle, he had lost $1.1 million.

