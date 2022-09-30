Despite attending rival high schools, LeBron James and Savannah James have managed to build a $1 billion empire

LeBron James and Savannah James are a perfect couple for each other, and the two have managed to set aside the fact that they were high school rivals.

As everyone knows, LeBron attended Saint Vincent-Saint Mary high school as a teenager. His play became so popular that games were nationally televised.

People saw how good LeBron was, and they instantly dubbed him ‘The Chosen One,’ the next great basketball player set to take over the greatness that Michael Jordan left behind.

LeBron’s play in high school was so good that the Cavaliers had an easy decision in front of them when they had the number one overall pick in the 2003 draft.

Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh all had great college performances, and they were surely more established than a high schooler, right? Well, apparently not.

LeBron was selected first overall, going to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavalier, and the rest is history. 4 titles later, it’s safe to say LeBron has lived up to the massive expectations placed on his shoulders, if not surpassed them.

LeBron James and Savannah James turned high school rivalry into a beautiful marriage

It’s hard to say that LeBron hasn’t had the ideal NBA career so far. He’s won titles, made insane amounts of money, and off the court, he has a beautiful wife and a loving family.

It’s interesting to consider that LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, also grew up in Akron, Ohio. For high school, Savannah attended Buchtel High School, a rival school to Saint Vincent-Saint Mary.

LeBron played both football and basketball during high school, and the two met during a football game. LeBron asked Savannah out, and the two went to Outback Steakhouse for their first date.

“I guess you could say that he was a pretty good date,” Savannah said about the date in 20174. “After all, we’re still going on more dates, three kids and fifteen years later.”

The two have had their ups and downs, but as a whole, they’ve made it work extremely well. Their first kid, LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr., was born when Savannah was only 18 years old.

The two also share Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James. LeBron James has a net worth of $1 billion while Savannah James has a net worth of $50 million.

Savannah is a businesswoman, and one of her biggest accomplishments is starting the furniture line Home Court with American Signature. She also helped kick off the mentorship program, Woman of our Future.

