“Despite being 7’2, Wilt Chamberlain only wore size 15 shoes!”: Lakers’ legend may have been a Harlem Globe Trotter, but Shaquille O’Neal had feet 7 sizes bigger than him

Wilt Chamberlain was a superhuman in almost every way – his only “Achilles heel” was his shoe size.

Standing at 7’2 and palming a ball in either hand, Wilt Chamberlain was not one to be reckoned with. He could easily dunk over another guy without as much as breaking a yawn and could do that all game long. Many tried to stop him, but could barely slow him down.

There is no statistic in the game that does not have Wilt’s name somewhere close to the top of the list. The only stat however that many players could beat him with, was his shoe size. For someone as impressively tall as Wilt Chamberlain, his foot size was only 15. Only 15 seems to be a laughable matter in the regular world, but amid giants, he was bang average.

The league’s average is 14.5, which means The Stilt hovers around the average mark. There is no other stat in this world apart from his abysmal free-throw record, that Wilt lags by such a margin. That may have been god’s way of saying he had to reduce something to make him more human.

Huge feet are not uncommon when it comes to NBA players – Wilt Chamberlain falls bang right on the average mark

Shaquille O’Neal, a monster in his own right and the same height as Wilt, wears 7 sizes bigger than him. 7 – which is closer to the average woman’s bigger size. Growing up in Philly, Boyd’s clothing for big men must have gotten a lot of business from him.

A lot of centers in the league have much bigger sizes than him – despite being shorter than him. Goes to show the human body does not follow a typical ratio of proportions. Just ask Kevin Durant, whose legs look like a couple of hockey sticks glued to his body.

The smallest feet in the NBA belong to Earl Boykins, who wore a paltry 9.5 – tiny compared to the league average. That did not stop him from playing as he did, heart over foot size.

Wilt Chamberlain did not lose any sleep over his shoe size – his shoe size was big enough for the women (if you get the drift).

