“Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell are my top 3 greatest of all time”: When Gary Payton discussed snubbing Michael Jordan from ‘GOAT’ list

Gary Payton talks about how he likes ‘old school’ dudes and so doesn’t have Michael Jordan in his top 3 greatest NBA players of all time.

Michael Jordan, by acclamation, is the greatest player in NBA history. At least, that’s what the official website for the NBA has to say about the 6x Finals MVP. Of course, with sustained greatness comes competitors for the title of ‘greatest of all time’ and they have come in the form of several past and present legends of the game.

When Jordan decided to retire for the second time in 1998 after Jerry Krause made it clear Phil Jackson won’t be coming back, it was a predisposed notion that he had taken the thrown from guys like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell as the ‘GOAT’.

However, there are several naysayers and as we get removed from MJ’s prime, there are more than sprout up from the woodworks. LeBron James is the current candidate to take that No.1 spot away from Michael Jordan and has a legion of fans backing his 19-year case.

Gary Payton on Michael Jordan not being on his top 3 all time.

Something that is quite damaging to Jordan’s case for being the greatest of all time is that past legends of the game who played before or against him don’t seem too keen on handing him that title. Julius Erving has guys like Wilt, Oscar, and Jerry West over him, Wilt believed he was the greatest, and the list goes on.

Gary Payton, a man who went toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan in the 1996 NBA Finals, talked about his tope 3 players all time a couple years back and said that they were Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell. When asked about why he chose those three over ‘His Airness’, he said he preferred ‘old school’ guys.

Magic was drafted merely 5 years before MJ was so saying he’s an ‘old school’ guy while Jordan isn’t doesn’t make all too much sense. Regardless, snubbing Michael Jordan to have Magic Johnson in your all-time top 3 is quite the controversial statement but considering that Magic and Payton are both PGs, it’s understandable.

Plus, being the ultimate competitor that he is, it would be quite uncharacteristic of him to anoint MJ as the greatest of all time after getting beat in ‘96 in 6 games while dealing with a calf injury.