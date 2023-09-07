Despite David Stern’s All-Star Support in 1992, Magic Johnson’s Long-Time Agent Lon Rosen Snatched Tim Hardaway’s Starting Spot

Magic Johnson shocked the world when he announced his retirement from the NBA in 1991. However, being a fan favorite, he was still voted as a starter in the 1992 All-Star game. NBA commissioner David Stern recognized the fans’ love for Magic and supported his return. As mentioned in the book – ‘When the Game Was Ours‘, getting selected for the All-Star game wasn’t enough for Magic Johnson’s agent, Lon Rosen. So, in order to get what he wanted, the agent forced Tim Hardaway to give away his well-earned position as a starter.

The 1991-92 NBA season began on November 1st. And just one week in, Magic Johnson announced his retirement from the game of basketball. Magic had tested HIV positive and ended up sitting out for the entire season. The Lakers superstar decided to spend his time educating the American public about the then-lesser-known disease and its impact.

Magic Johnson’s return to the All-Star Game in 1992

It had been three months since Magic retired from basketball after testing positive for HIV. The fans missed the NBA legend and decided to vote for him as a starter in the upcoming All-Star game in Orlando. David Stern supported the decision made by the fans but did not view him as a starter. Here is an excerpt from the book ‘When the Game Was Ours’, describing the incident:

“Stern supported Magic’s return for the All-Star Game, although he initially balked at the notion that Johnson, who had not played a minute of the 1991–92 regular season, should be a starter. ‘If he doesn’t start, he’s not coming,’ Rosen said. The commissioner had been prepared to name Golden State guard Tim Hardaway instead, but Hardaway graciously stepped aside to allow Magic to have center stage.”

As Magic sat out the entire 1991-92 season, the commissioner felt he didn’t deserve to be a starter. However, his agent, Lon Rosen, forced the commissioner’s hand by giving him an ultimatum. Magic would not come for the game if he wasn’t a starter.

Then Golden State Warriors guard – Tim Hardaway, was supposed to start in the All-Star game by representing the West. However, he recognized the gravity of the situation and willingly stepped aside to let Magic have his moment in front of the crowd. However, the drama saw mixed reactions from the NBA fraternity.

NBA players react to Magic starting the All-Star game

The drama surrounding the 1992 All-Star game saw mixed reactions from the NBA players. Johnson’s teammate from the Los Angeles Lakers – AC Green, supported the decision from the league as long as it did not take away a player’s spot who had earned the honors. Though the majority of the players were in favor of Magic playing in the game, a few players, like Charles Barkley, had a different view. Here is what Charles had to say:

“Unfortunately, it’s gonna take away a lot of attention from the guys who had a great first half of the season.”

Pistons guard Isiah Thomas gave his thoughts on people whispering about the safety issues arising from the disease. He believed the public should ask the questions and the medical professionals should be the ones to provide confidence.

Despite all the detractions and rumors, Magic would go on to put up a show for the fans, even bagging All-Star MVP honors in the end.