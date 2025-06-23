“You Were Like Mr. Basketball”: Phil Jackson Made a Curious Connection Between Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal Once

Oct 10, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson share a laugh during the second half between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Phil Jackson stood on the opposite sideline from greatness (the beginning of his Airness, if you will) in 1991. He coached Chicago Bulls icons Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as they took apart Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers in the NBA Finals.

That series marked Jordan’s first NBA Finals, and unfortunately for Southern Californians, it was Magic’s last. In Game 5, Jordan and Pippen helped the Chicago Bulls clinch their first championship, combining for 62 points. Magic, then the league’s third-oldest starting point guard, still played at a high level—but not the one he once dominated.

Nine years later, Jackson guided Shaquille O’Neal to his prime. Shaq bulldozed defenders with his raw physical power. But Shaq wasn’t just the self-proclaimed bully on the court.

He was a light-hearted spirit, which helped him connect with fans around the world. He captured the 2000 MVP, led the Lakers to three straight titles from 2000 to 2002, and won Finals MVP all three times.

In a resurfaced 2010 interview, Magic Johnson sat with his former opponent, Jackson, and asked him his thoughts on Shaq. Jackson did not hesitate. “I don’t think there’s been a more humorous and entertaining person in the game since you,” he told Magic.

Their conversation turned reflective as Jackson connected two of the most beloved Lakers of all time. “You were like Mr. Basketball because of your personality for many years,” he said. “You had that smile, that openness with people.”

The man known as Magic was a huge media darling in the 80s and early 90s. Magic Johnson’s smile lit up every room the Detroit native walked into, but it also helped define him. In the 1980s, he dazzled crowds with no-look passes and radiant charisma. Magic didn’t just lead Showtime—he embodied it. He was Showtime. Fans trusted, no, they loved him. Teammates followed him, and the league embraced him.

Jackson saw the same spark in Shaq. Despite towering over most opponents, Shaq carried himself like a joyful kid who loved the game. His humor and approachability made him as impactful as his sheer power in the paint.

“I think Shaq just stepped into that role,” Jackson told Magic. “He’s entertaining. He still makes basketball fun. And he still plays it at the highest level.”

Shaq and Magic were similar, but they stood apart in style and shared something deeper—a rare connection with people. Fans did not just watch them dominate. NBA fans appreciated their sense of humor, confidence, and openness to connecting with the average fan.

Shaquille O’Neal stood larger than life, but always made the game feel inviting. Magic Johnson didn’t just lead; he uplifted. Both icons defined their Lakers eras with charisma and joy, not just championships.

Phil Jackson saw it clearly. Magic was Mr. Basketball. Shaq became his joyful heir.