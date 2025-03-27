Despite Lakers’ Defensive Struggles, Shannon Sharpe Believes LeBron James and Luka Doncic Can Beat Any Team in a 7-Game Series

From being the talk of the league regarding their elite defense, the Lakers have simmered in that aspect over the past two weeks. Los Angeles holds a 4-7 record in their last 11 games. During that stretch, they have plummeted to the 23rd-ranked defense in the league. Despite their sudden fall from grace, analyst Shannon Sharpe firmly believes LeBron James and Luka Doncic can beat any team in a 7-game series.

The Lakers once held the second seed during an eight-game win streak at the beginning of March. Los Angeles has dropped to the fourth seed and would face off against the Grizzlies in a potential first-round series. The NFL legend has no concerns regarding the Lakers’ chances with Memphis, or any team for that matter.

Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson took to their Nightcap Podcast to discuss the Lakers following LeBron’s game-winning tip against the Pacers. Sharpe expressed his confidence in the purple and gold when looking forward to a Lakers’ potential playoff series.

“Do I think [the Lakers] can beat anybody in seven games, absolutely,” Sharpe proclaimed. “Luka and LeBron can both take over games and give you 40.”

Sharpe’s claim regarding the Lakers isn’t as bold as it would’ve been if made when they first acquired Doncic. LA has shown that they are capable of competing with the league’s best. It is also worth noting that star power wills teams to victory in playoff games, and the Lakers have two of the best playoff risers in Luka and LeBron.

It won’t be an easy path to the Finals for the Lakers. If they remain the fourth seed, they will face one of the most threatening foes earlier than desired.

Biggest threats to Lakers’ playoff hopes

All signs point to the Western Conference becoming a bloodbath once the postseason begins. Every team in playoff contention is deserving of adequate attention. However, there are a few higher on those rankings than the rest, and the Lakers are mindful of them.

At the top of the list is none other than the Thunder. Oklahoma City has dominated the entire West, standing as the only team in the Conference to already have a playoff spot clinched. Their big men depth with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren can pose serious damage to the Lakers’ frail frontcourt.

Another team that can exploit that weakness is the Nuggets. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has notoriously ended the Lakers’ title hopes in back-to-back seasons. His costar, Jamal Murray, historically uplifts his performance when playing against the Lakers, which will be something to keep an eye on.

Aside from those two teams, the Lakers match up well with every other West contender. With only 10 games remaining, the Lakers will have the chance to put themselves in the best position to capture their 18th championship.