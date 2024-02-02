Despite Leading All Championship Odds, Shaquille O’Neal Labels Celtics ‘Not Championship-Ready Yet’

The Los Angeles Lakers took down their archnemisis, the Boston Celtics in their recent matchup. The Lakers side defeated the No. 1 seed from the East without their two leading scorers, and the crew on Inside the NBA decided to give the Celtics a harsh reality check. Amid the half-time report, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal did not mince words when he addressed how the Boston side performed in the first two quarters.

By the end of the first half, the Lakers had a respectable 14-point lead over the Celtics. As both teams went into their locker rooms with a 60-46 score, Shaquille O’Neal voiced his concern for the Celtics.

Shaquille O’Neal gave his two cents, quoting the legendary Phil Jackson while addressing the Lakers’ rivals. The Big Aristotle also pointed out the fact that the Celtics should’ve been up by a bunch given that the Lakers were playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I can remember Phil Jackson coming in the locker room and saying, ‘Don’t let the first place fool you, you guys are still not ready for a championship.’ That’s what I feel about Boston. Without LeBron and AD, these guys are supposed to be up by 30. But you’re playing down to your competition and you’re not having that killer instinct,” added Shaq.

The Boston Celtics are not only the best team in the Eastern Conference but with a 37-12 overall record so far, they are also the best team in the league right now. Not just their record but the Celtics also have the best championship odds with a +310 rating, as per FOX Sports.

Shaquille O’Neal quoting the so-called mastermind behind the Triangle Offense should be enough. However, breaking down what O’Neal said, having the first seed in your conference does not guarantee an NBA championship.

Over the years, fans have seen numerous upsets taking place where the first seed often ends up being knocked out of the playoffs by the hands of the eighth seed in the very first round. Something the number one-seeded Bucks dealt with last year, getting eliminated by the eighth-seeded Heat. Further breaking down Shaq’s statement, being the number one seed tends to put the players’ minds at ease. And that is where they end up losing the upper hand as soon as they stop bringing that ‘killer instinct.’

So, if the Celtics hope to bring another title to their humongous total, the team needs to play every game with an edge to bring home the title.

Charles Barkley joins Shaquille O’Neal in bashing the Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have the best record in the league but the team seems to be losing the confidence of NBA legend and co-host Charles Barkley. While the C’s may not be bothered much by it, Barkley did bring up some vital points as to why he is starting to lose faith in Boston.

“They win games on talent, Ernie. They don’t win games on toughness and defense.”

Barkley supported his statement by bringing up two of the Celtics’ previous matchups against the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. He pointed out how Boston could not prevail in the end against two of the best teams in the West. And this loss against a shorthanded Lakers only solidified his stance on the Celtics.

Sir Charles even went so far as to pinpoint the Celtics’ problem down to their stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“The one thing you have to be as a great player; and this is on Tatum and Brown; you have to be tough. The team’s gonna play like their best player. Brown and Tatum are great players. But they’re nice guys. I’ve never met a player who was a really really nice guy.”

“Now, you can be great and have success but unless Brown and Tatum pick it up from a toughness standpoint…but I’m telling you. I watched this Celtics team play against the Nuggets and the Clippers. The two best teams in the West and they got beat.”

Regardless of one’s feelings towards Charles Barkley, the former NBA star did make a compelling argument. Winning games and nabbing the first seed may not be enough if Boston cannot compete against other good teams in the league.

Now with the Celtics being the fan favorite to win it all this year, it would be interesting to see how they square up against the better teams in the league during their upcoming schedule.