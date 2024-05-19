Despite Nike’s EYBL Team’s Loss, LeBron James’ Son Bronny Hypes Brother’s 21-Point Outing

Team SFG’s Bryce James (5) prepares to shoot a free throw against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session one on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Memphis Sports & Event Center in Memphis, Tenn.

The affectionate brotherhood between the sons of LeBron James continues to mesmerize the basketball community. Recently, his eldest son, Bronny, publicly applauded the efforts of his younger one, Bryce. Despite the latter facing an embarrassing defeat in Nike’s EYBL, his big brother wholeheartedly hyped him up for his incredible performance.

An Instagram handle shed light on his endeavors in detail, garnering the attention of Bronny. His brother’s game-defining outing seemed to have impressed him, prompting him to share Bryce’s stat line from his Instagram story. Later, an NBA fan account, uploaded a screenshot of the story on X (formerly Twitter), capturing their heartwarming brotherhood.

Bronny James hypes his brother’s insane stats despite EYBL team’s loss ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/OLmWFPstDq — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) May 18, 2024

Bryce impressed the EYBL crowd while spearheading his team ‘Strive For Greatness’ (SFG). He took over the game during a clash against the Merritt Conference leaders, ‘Nightrydas Elite’. Leading from the front, the 16-year-old went 6-11 from the field and 5-9 from the deep while registering 5 rebounds [as per Basketball Exposure Event].

While James couldn’t grab the victory in the end, his display during this game showcased just how complete of a prospect the 16-year-old is already. And given that he is hoping to make the NBA himself, it is no wonder that Bronny realized how important it is for everyone to realize this aspect of the game.

It’s a good thing too, considering just how significant this game really was.

The significance behind the display of Bryce James

The basketball world seems to have acknowledged the importance of the game. Consequently, several top colleges around the country were in attendance for the clash. As per Wisconsin Badgers’ Charlie Parent, coaches from Ohio State, UCLA, UConn, and Michigan amongst others, all paid a visit to the court.

Several coaches here for the @NH_Lightning and @TeamSFG_EYBL w/ Bryce James Lightning bost Meleek Thomas, Christian Jeffrey and Amari Evans, among others By my count:

Ohio State

UCLA

Miami

UConn

Oregon

Pitt

Northwestern

Michigan

La Salle

Pepperdine

pic.twitter.com/3DVWyJtEUQ — Charlie Parent (@charlie_parent) May 17, 2024

Fascinatingly, predicting this turnout, LeBorn made an active effort to help his youngest son out. The 39-year-old was witnessed coaching SFG during the timeouts and breaks, in an attempt to enhance their prowess. This undoubtedly played a key role in Bryce’s spectacular display, catching the eyes of the scouts in the process.

However, to ensure his selection in one of the top colleges, Bryce must go toe-to-toe against the likes of Boozer. With the latter leading the event in points and rebounds per game, the younger James lags far behind him at the moment. To stay in the contention of securing a notable college, the Ohio-born must look to become more consistent with his game.

Undoubtedly, this recent performance has provided him with a perfect opportunity to do so. Now, the time has come for him to repeat this feat in each of the upcoming games.