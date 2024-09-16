Despite Retiring 21 Years Ago, Michael Jordan Still Leads the NBA in 50-Point Playoff Games

Amidst all the MVPs, championships, and Finals MVPs, several accolades from Michael Jordan’s career receive lesser attention. Being a ten-time scoring champ is one such feat that barely gets as praised as it should. A recent post on Reddit has been going viral that highlights just how great of a scorer Jordan really was.

With LeBron James winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, the GOAT debate is as closely-contested as ever before. Hence, fans of the Chicago Bulls legend are trying to present new stats and achievements so that the heated argument favors the Hall of Famer.

As a result of the same, a Redditor dug deep into the history books and discovered an impressive scoring-related stat despite the Black Cat being retired for 21 years now.

The user shed light on the fact that His Airness recorded the most 50-point playoff games in league history. In these eight occasions, the 6ft 6 shooting guard averaged a staggering 54.8 points on 56.9% FG.

Just for context, the player trailing MJ #2 on the list is Wilt Chamberlain. Despite the unreal numbers that he would record during the prime of his career, Chamberlain was only able to record four 50-point games in the postseason. Additionally, no active NBA player even has half of the 50-point games that Jordan recorded.

One would expect LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to be high up on this list. However, each of these three legends has merely one 50-point game. As shocking as it may seem, Donovan Mitchell is leading all active NBA players with three 50-point games in the playoff, while Jamal Murray, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum have two such outings each.

As unbelievable as this feat seems, there is another record Jordan has that seems even unlikelier.

The fact that Air Jordan scored fewer than 20 points in the playoffs merely six times, makes this accomplishment even greater. Statically, Jordan was more likely to score 50 points in the postseason than score fewer than 20 points.