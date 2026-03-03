“Mike Was Just Different”: Kevin Durant Recalls Watching Michael Jordan Play as a Kid, Closing In on His All-Time Points Tally

Kevin Durant is back in the DMV. The 16-time All-Star leads the Houston Rockets in a showdown against the Washington Wizards, a team that will always be close to his heart as it represents a city he deeply loves. Growing up in D.C., Durant saw plenty of basketball in the District and was left in awe watching Michael Jordan during his time with the Wizards.

Advertisement

Durant spoke about his history with Washington during a media scrum ahead of the Wizards game. One reporter asked him about seeing Jordan live and in person. Durant admitted he only saw His Airness play once, in what turned out to be the final game of his NBA career.

Jordan spent just two seasons with the Wizards from 2001 to 2003, coming out of retirement to join the team. That gave Durant the chance to see him in action, even if it was only once.

“I seen MJ one time. I think it was his last game I was here. I used to catch Georgetown games, Pistons games. I used to come down here for a lot of stuff,” Durant stated.

Durant further continued to sing the praises of basketball’s greatest icon. “I just remember the excitement in the building, the excitement around town when he decided to come here.

“The reaction to Mike was just different, man. It was a different feel around that time,” he added.

Jordan‘s run in Washington may be worlds apart from his run in Chicago, where he won six NBA championships and became the GOAT. But it still provided sparks of electricity to the city and the league.

Not only did KD speak about Michael with such care, but he seemed excited to soon have his name etched right next to his. That’s because a reporter mentioned that Durant is about to surpass him on the all-time points list.

“It’s definitely something to think about. It’s not something that I’m stressing myself out over or nothing like that. It’s pretty cool to be in the same category as some of the greats that ever played the game. They’ve added so much to the game that have inspired me to stick around this long,” said Durant.

Kevin Durant is back in the DMV as his Rockets play the Wiz We chatted w/ KD this AM (thanks for the time @KDTrey5!), hear from Durant on: -Seeing MJ play in DC growing up

-Closing in on MJ on all-time scoring list

-Growth of current Wiz team@JPFinlayNBCS @MlinaresDC (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dweYqrXt20 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 2, 2026

Few have the luxury of saying they’ve scored more points than Jordan. It’s why KD has an instant ticket to the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang his boots up. His resume is stacked — two rings, two Finals MVPs, a league MVP, and soon, a notch above Jordan in points scored.

That’s really the wild part of this whole moment. KD isn’t just some kid in the stands anymore soaking in the aura of MJ, he’s the one creating it. The DMV once buzzed because MJ chose to show up; now it hums because one of its own became an all-time great and is still adding chapters.

Passing Jordan in points won’t suddenly rewrite history, and Durant knows that. But it does underline something bigger: longevity, adaptability, and an obsession with the craft that’s kept him elite across eras, teammates, and storylines.