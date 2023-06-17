Despite Manipulating Charles Barkley with $20,000 Jewelry, Michael Jordan Once Motivated 76ers Legend to Aim For the Scoring Title

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley are undoubtedly two of the biggest names in 90’s basketball. Their friendship often made headlines, as to the public eye, the two were contrasting figures. Jordan was the NBA’s good boy and the poster child of the organization. While Barkley was the NBA’s ‘ bad boy,’ the kid with the bad attitude. But like any two athletes who compete the duo often went at each other, in a back-and-forth battle to see who was superior. So much so that he once gifted Charles Barkley with earrings worth $20,000, to throw him off his game.

In 1990-91, this competitiveness reached new heights as the two battled for months to achieve the coveted ‘scoring title’. The exchanges between the two were thoroughly described in the book ‘Jordan Rules.’ Surprisingly enough, Barkley never competed for the scoring title before, as many believe Jordan’s will to succeed had brushed off on Barkley, transforming the Suns legend into a hyper-competitive player.

Barkley and Jordan Engaged in Epic Scoring Battle for the 1990-91 NBA Title

The 1990-91 NBA season witnessed an electrifying race for the league’s scoring title between two legendary players, Charles Barkley, and Michael Jordan. Beyond their on-court brilliance, the competition became personal, with the players engaging in taunting phone calls about their respective point differentials.

This rivalry reached a captivating moment in December when Jordan, after a slow start, surpassed Barkley to claim the scoring lead. However, a remarkable turn of events unfolded, showcasing the unwavering determination and skill of both athletes.

Despite his recent surge, Jordan still saw Barkley as a formidable opponent who had the potential to close the scoring gap. Before a crucial game, Jordan sat in the locker room, discussing the situation with his teammates. His teammate Will Purdue boldly remarked, “Barkley needs to score 45 to pass you.”

With an air of confidence, Jordan expressed doubt, stating, “No way he’ll do that.” Almost like Magic, Barley scored a 45-point season high. But Jordan wasn’t ready to give up just yet and reclaimed the lead again with a season-high 42-points of his own.

Michael Jordan Motivates Barkley in Accusations of Manipulation during 1990-91 NBA Scoring Title Battle

Amidst the fierce competition for the 1990-91 NBA scoring title, allegations surfaced, accusing Michael Jordan of manipulating Charles Barkley’s performance by getting close to him. However, a closer examination reveals a different perspective.

Despite the allegations, Jordan ultimately clinched the scoring title, displaying his unparalleled scoring prowess and unyielding determination.

Interestingly, Jordan’s competitive nature inadvertently fueled Barkley’s success. Motivated by Jordan’s challenges and taunting, Barkley rose to the occasion, delivering one of the finest seasons of his career. Barkley registered the second-highest points per game average of his entire career during that season.

Contrary to the accusations, it becomes clear that Jordan’s actions were not meant to hinder Barkley’s performance but rather to motivate him to achieve greater heights. Jordan’s relentless drive and desire for competition catalyzed Barkley’s exceptional performance, solidifying their rivalry as a testament to their shared commitment to excellence.